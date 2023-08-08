New Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix patch stops your genitals from popping out

What you need to know

Baldur's Gate 3's second hotfix for the PC version of the game has been deployed by Larian Studios in a new update. It's available to download now.

The patch fixes nearly 300 issues, including tons of bugs with gameplay and cinematics.

Humorously, a handful of these bugs caused player nudity to occur in some unintended ways.

Additional multiplayer servers for the game have been added as well, which should make it easier to play online.

A few days after Baldur's Gate 3's release on Windows PC last Thursday and its first post-launch patch, developer Larian Studios has pushed a second hotfix live that resolves a number of problems players have had with the game. In total, nearly 300 crashes, progress blockers, and bugs have been fixed.

Of these, the most humorous are issues with character nudity and genitals, including a bug that caused certain types to poke through pieces of githyanki clothing and one that caused underwear worn by male gnome sorcerers to disappear. "We saw a video floating around on the internet this week of…an unintentional gnome sorcerer wardrobe malfunction, and have kindly asked them to cover up while descending into the Underdark," wrote Larian.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The update has brought some nice improvements to Baldur's Gate 3 performance and stability on PC as well, including rendering fixes for the Vulkan version of the game after minimizing it and a problem that caused the application of incorrect refresh rates if you weren't playing on fullscreen. More multiplayer servers have been added as well, making it easier and smoother to play online with other adventurers.

To see the rest of the hotfix's changes, including an extensive list of resolved crash and cinematics-related bugs, make sure to check out the section below. There, we've included the full patch notes taken directly from Larian's update post.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #2: Patch notes

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when reloading a savegame made mid-dialogue.

Fixed being unable to enter the Shadowfell if you saved while the prompt was on screen.

Fixed a crash caused by the UI.

Fixed a potential crash when saving while standing on a surface during combat or in Turn-Based Mode.

Fixed a rare blocker when loading a savegame made in camp that would cause a party member to spawn outside of camp.

Fixed a potential crash when choosing to stop listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when applying dye to an item outside of the inventory or through non-conventional means, such as the Reward panel.

Fixed a potential multiplayer crash when the client touches the transponder on the nautiloid and leaves the party, and then the host tries to open Party View.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the game trying to load the Character Creation UI when you are no longer in Character Creation.

Fixed a potential crash related to the tooltips of items that grant skill advantages but don't have an owner.

Fixed a rare PhysX crash.

Fixed a rare crash related to moving items.

Multiplayer

Fixed long fade-outs when listening in on dialogues in multiplayer.

Gameplay

Penises C and D no longer clip through some githyanki clothing.

Male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies.

Fixed an infinite loop that could occur with spells like Minor Illusion, where the enemy and the illusion would repeatedly enter and leave combat.

Fixed necromites not joining the combat with Ketheric.

Fixed enemies on the upper floor of Moonrise entering combat with those on the lower floor.

Fixed Voss' dragon reappearing after the githyanki scene near the Mountain Pass.

Fixed a book in Moonrise Towers showing an internal variable name instead of the correct content.

Fixed an issue preventing the boss fight with Ketheric from progressing.

UI

Removed the version number that was below the minimap.

Improved UI stability by preventing possible crashes and possible savegame corruption.



Engine

Fixed issues with rendering on Vulkan when minimising the game.

Added additional multiplayer servers and server scaling support.

Fixed an issue causing the wrong refresh rates to be applied if the game was not running in fullscreen.

Cinematics