This is not a liquid-cooled Steam Deck, for clarity.

Just because you can doesn't always mean you should, and that's possibly the case with this mad Steam Deck mod.

Browsing the many threads of Reddit as one does, I came across this doozy, showing off a Steam Deck owner's mad scientist creation.

2GGBoy7 on Reddit has built a custom liquid-cooling solution for the Steam Deck that is massive, completely unnecessary, and incredibly awesome all at the same time.

It was constructed using left over parts from a desktop build, but is a fully functioning custom loop and 240mm radiator.

The post goes into further details on undervolting and overclocking the Steam Deck in partnership with this franken-cooler, with the highest temperatures seen not exceeding 60C (140F).

That may still sound warm, but let's not forget this is handheld, the die is fairly small, and it was built by a man in a metaphorical shed.

Of course, this is no longer a handheld, but it's still impressive. The Steam Deck has a healthy modding scene, and we've seen some pretty wild creations. Who can forget the Steam Brick, a Steam Deck without a screen or controllers?

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love seeing this type of creativity. Even if its real world use case is limited, at best, if you can do something mad just for the fun, why the hell not.