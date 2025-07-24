Taking an all-in-one PC to Starbucks is certainly a move — what's the weirdest PC setup you've seen someone use in public?

Forget a laptop, would you take one of these bad boys out for lunch?!

You're sitting in Starbucks (other coffee shops also available) sipping your latte, and next to you, someone parks themselves and unpacks their PC. Nothing unusual, right?

It's time, once again, for one of those threads where someone has been spotted in said coffee shop using a ridiculous PC. At least this time it's not an iMac!

I direct you to the Reddit post below, where, in all its glory, sits someone happily using an all-in-one PC when a laptop would surely be so much more convenient.

I'm not sure if I'm more amazed someone did this at all, or that they're sat on the smallest table imaginable while doing it. If I was sat that close to a screen that size, I feel like my eyes would start burning.

Further questions arise, mostly around transportation. What kind of bag do you need to move something like that around?! Or are you just walking the streets with an AIO under one arm?

Is it a flex? I'm not sure. If it was an iMac, I'd possibly lean in that direction, the "hey look at me using a massive Apple computer, I'm the best" type of angle.

Obviously this could also be the only computer this person has, but even so, I'm not sure anyone could ever convince me to carry a desktop machine to a coffee shop. I'd rather just not work at that point!

Then again, the HP Envy Move AIO was explicitly designed to be used in more than one place. Niche, perhaps, but the need seems to exist.

The responses to the Reddit post are plentiful, some including other examples like the outrageous setup seen above. Full marks for effort on that one, must be dragging about a cart full of PC gear!

In any case, we're being light-hearted here. You do you, whatever you take to your local Starbucks. Desktop, iPad, laptop with additional monitors, work how you want to work, so long as you're not getting in the way of others.

But mostly I want to open it up to you, the readers. I can honestly say I've never witnessed anything this outrageous in a coffee shop, cafe, or any other public setting. The closest has been someone using what looked like an MSI Titan while eating breakfast.

But I'm curious to know what other folks might have seen out there. The weird, wacky, and wonderful of mobile PC setups that you've seen dragged around in public. Hit the comments below and share the wealth!