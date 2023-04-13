Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League officially delayed to 2024

What you need to know

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is officially delayed to Feb. 2, 2024.

This delay confirms an earlier report from Bloomberg that was corroborated by Windows Central.

The new delay puts almost nine years between the launch of developer Rocksteady Studios' last game and the upcoming co-op shooter.

Over a month after the news first broke that one of WB Games' biggest upcoming titles would be delayed, we now have confirmation.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is no longer launching in May, and will now be delayed to Feb. 2, 2024, per the game's official Twitter (opens in new tab) account. This comes several weeks after Bloomberg and Windows Central both reported that the game was being delayed for additional polish.

"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players," the delay announcement reads. "Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead, and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year."

The game, which is being developed by U.K. team Rocksteady Studios — well known for the critically successful and commercially acclaimed Batman Arkham trilogy — has seen a mixed response to a gameplay showing earlier in the year. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally slated to launch in 2022, before being delayed in 2023.

When the game arrives, it'll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and PS5.

Windows Central's take

Obviously, game developers should take the time they need to get a game right. I'm always for delays that result in a more polished experience. But even accounting for the unaccountable effects of the pandemic, I don't see how this game was ever going to release back in 2022.

Hopefully this does truly result in a more polished experience, but I'd caution against anyone hoping this means the game is being entirely reworked.