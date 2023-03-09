Report — Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may be delayed

What you need to know

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an upcoming co-op third-person shooter being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the team best known for the Batman: Arkham games.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was announced back in 2020 with 2022 release window, before being pushed back and given a release date of May 26, 2023.

According to sources familiar with parent company Warner Bros. plans, the game is likely to be delayed again to sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The next big game from Rocksteady Studios and WB Games is being moved back again.

That's according to sources familiar with the plans of Rocksteady Studios' parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally meant to launch in 2022 before being pushed back to May 26, 2023. Now, sources indicate the game will be delayed again to sometime in the fourth quarter of the year.

Hearing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is grabbing a delay from May to Q4-ish 2023.March 9, 2023 See more

This is backed up by a report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), where reporter Jason Schreier also heard that that the game is being moved back.

This delay seemingly follows the poor reception to the game at a recent PlayStation State of Play, where the developers showed combat against the forces of Brainiac. Criticism is also being levelled at the decision to include a Battle Pass in the game, as well as the always-online functionality.

Whenever it eventually arrives, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is launching across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.

Windows Central's take

By all means, you should delay your game if it needs the extra time. Most bigger games get at least one delay these days! With that said, I'm really not sure that a few months will be enough to actually address the concerns players have, outside of some additional polish and maybe removing the always-online requirement.

