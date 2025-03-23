Verdansk's return to Call of Duty: Warzone will be joined by an updated Buy Station UI

Activision is banking Warzone's future on the next season and the return of the OG map, Verdansk.

Season 3 of this year's Call of Duty rotation for Black Ops 6 and Warzone was pushed back a couple of weeks, not least because with it comes a major upgrade to the battle royale mode.

The original Warzone map, Verdansk, is making its return, and amid the nostalgia-baiting marketing, gradually more details are emerging on some of the finer points. The latest is a Buy Station upgrade which should, based on the released image, add a nice quality of life upgrade.

Even if it is something that once existed.

Can we get a buy back? 💵 pic.twitter.com/cB82pIXdYQMarch 23, 2025

Admittedly, I only played Warzone for a few hours back in the old days before deciding I had better things to play, so I don't have the memory or the nostalgia. But this 'new' Buy Station UI isn't entirely new. But hey, it's better, so it's worth it.

Redeploying all in one click is certainly welcome in a game where folks love to camp the Buy Stations. It looks like they're going to cost more, too, up from the $3,000 currently to $4,000. Which, again, I'm told is something else from the past.

While I don't have the nostalgic feelings a lot of Call of Duty players have, I am crossing my fingers and toes this all pays off. I've been playing Warzone this year and, at times, had fun with it.

But it doesn't take a genius to see that the mode is in a pretty sorry state. Be it dropping player counts, rampant cheaters, servers just pooping the bed at will, it's been a rough year.

Verdansk is starting to feel like make or break for Warzone. We don't have too long to wait to find out.