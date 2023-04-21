Wake up gamers, a new Destiny 2 infinite Legendary Shard farm just dropped (Update)

What you need to know

Destiny 2 players have discovered a new infinite Legendary Shard farm glitch that you can perform with nothing other than Glimmer.

The glitch involves buying the Guardian Games 2022 class item armor with Glimmer in your Collections and then dismantling it, which for whatever reason is currently dropping 4 Legendary Shards along with most of the Glimmer you spent on it.

Unfortunately, there's no way to do the farm if you never got this armor during last year's Guardian Games event.

Bungie has never taken action against players for using economy farm exploits like this, so there's no need to worry about suspensions or bans.

Update 4/21/23 at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET: Unfortunately, it seems that Bungie has patched the glitch very quickly, as players are reporting that it's no longer working and the studio has disabled the ability to buy 2022 Guardian Games armor from Collections.

Due to an issue, we have disabled the ability to reacquire 2022 Guardian Games class items from Collections.April 21, 2023 See more

Our original story is below.

If there's a currency in Destiny 2 that you're running low on, there's a very good chance that it's Legendary Shards. They can generally only be acquired a few at a time by dismantling Legendary weapons and armor, and now that there are multiple different engram focusing sinks for this resource in Bungie's popular looter shooter, many players are struggling to maintain a healthy supply. Thankfully, though, fans have discovered a new glitch that allows you to farm infinite Legendary Shards with nothing but the basic currency Glimmer.

To do the farm, first go to the Collections > Armor > Events tab and look for the class item armor from 2022's Guardian Games event (Medal Bond for Warlock, Mark of Medal for Titan, Medal Mantle for Hunters). Then, buy as many of these armor pieces as you can, as they only cost a small amount of Glimmer to acquire. Finally, dismantle them to get 4 Legendary Shards as well as most of the Glimmer you spent added back to your inventory.

The Mark of Medal you'll need to buy to perform the glitch if you're using a Titan. (Image credit: Light.gg)

This glitch is extremely powerful, as it'll make it easy to get thousands of free Legendary Shards in no time at all. The only issue with it is that you can't do it if you didn't get at least one of these Guardian Games class items last year, but if you're a consistently active Destiny 2 player, it's likely that you have the armor pieces in your Collections.

If you're worried about the developers taking action against people that use this glitch, don't be. Bungie's policy is to not punish players for discovering or using exploits, and the studio has never done so in the past with economy farms like this one. Therefore, get farming before this glitch gets patched!

