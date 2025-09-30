Amazon France ships the ROG Xbox Ally X three weeks early — one lucky gamer posts first review

News
By published

Amazon didn't get the memo about the October 16 release date

Xbox Rog Ally X
(Image credit: Technical_Fun77 on Reddit)

The ROG Xbox Ally X doesn’t officially launch until October 16, but it looks like Amazon France couldn’t read a calendar and made a cheeky faux pas. Today *checks calendar* is September 30, and Reddit user Technical_Fun77 shared photos of their brand-new Ally X, thanking Amazon for delivering it almost three weeks before release.

ROG Xbox Ally X already at home! Thanks to Amazon for the delivery almost 3 weeks before the official release.

Congrats. Happy for you. Nice. I'm not jealous at all.

Someone at Amazon France is getting fired, right?

WTFF ALMOST 3 WEEK BEFORE! from r/ROGAlly

At the time, I chalked it up to a typo, but now it looks closer to reality.

So, who at Amazon is getting fired? How will Microsoft respond? And more importantly, where’s MY UK unit?

The early Xbox Ally X review in full

As to what Technical_Fun77 had to say about his experience thus far, you can read that below:

(Image credit: Technical_Fun77 | Reddit)

More first impressions are being released early

There's more than one Xbox ROG Ally X out in the wild. Another Reddit user 'hmika' also shared images of their early gift from Amazon France with comments about it being "very light and comfortable", especially in comparison to the Steam Deck.

They also shared that they had ordered the Legion Go 2 for comparison, but if the preorder woes are anything to go by, they will be waiting a lot longer for Lenovo's handheld.

There's even been a leaked unboxing video shared on Facebook, though I don't think Amazon France are responsible for that mishap.

What this means for the rest of us

It’s both exciting and infuriating to see someone already putting hours into the Ally X. On the one hand, this early hands-on suggests Asus has indeed delivered a more refined handheld with better thermals, battery life, and ergonomics than the original Ally. On the other hand, I'm a bitter Betty. It's all in fun, though.

With preorders selling out quickly across major retailers and Amazon clearly jumping the gun, it's certainly an interesting start to the launch of Xbox and Asus' hardware partnership.

ROG Xbox Ally
Base handheld 🕹️
ROG Xbox Ally: $599.99 at Best Buy

The ROG Xbox Ally features a 7-inch 1080p, 120Hz touchscreen and includes an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 60Wh battery. It's designed for PC gaming across various services.

👉 Preorder at: Antonline | Best Buy

View Deal
ROG Xbox Ally X
Premium handheld 🎮
ROG Xbox Ally X: $999.99 at Best Buy

The premium Xbox Ally X has a more powerful AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD. It's a better choice for people who want to play more graphically demanding PC games.

👉 Preorder at: Best Buy

View Deal

Click to follow Windows Central on Google News

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

See more Gaming News
Jennifer Young
Jennifer Young
Contributor, Gaming

Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.