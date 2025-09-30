The ROG Xbox Ally X doesn’t officially launch until October 16, but it looks like Amazon France couldn’t read a calendar and made a cheeky faux pas. Today *checks calendar* is September 30, and Reddit user Technical_Fun77 shared photos of their brand-new Ally X, thanking Amazon for delivering it almost three weeks before release.



“ROG Xbox Ally X already at home! Thanks to Amazon for the delivery almost 3 weeks before the official release.”



Congrats. Happy for you. Nice. I'm not jealous at all.

Someone at Amazon France is getting fired, right?

Yep, while I'm patiently awaiting my UK order for the Xbox ROG Ally X like a good corporate slave, someone in France is already playing with it, as spotted by @XboxAllyNews.



To rub salt in the wound, they have even posted a quick hands-on review. Before I get to that, it's worth noting that just last week, it was reported that Amazon France listings briefly showed a delivery date of October 1.

At the time, I chalked it up to a typo, but now it looks closer to reality.



So, who at Amazon is getting fired? How will Microsoft respond? And more importantly, where’s MY UK unit?

The early Xbox Ally X review in full

As to what Technical_Fun77 had to say about his experience thus far, you can read that below:

More first impressions are being released early

There's more than one Xbox ROG Ally X out in the wild. Another Reddit user 'hmika' also shared images of their early gift from Amazon France with comments about it being "very light and comfortable", especially in comparison to the Steam Deck.



They also shared that they had ordered the Legion Go 2 for comparison, but if the preorder woes are anything to go by, they will be waiting a lot longer for Lenovo's handheld.



There's even been a leaked unboxing video shared on Facebook, though I don't think Amazon France are responsible for that mishap.

What this means for the rest of us

It’s both exciting and infuriating to see someone already putting hours into the Ally X. On the one hand, this early hands-on suggests Asus has indeed delivered a more refined handheld with better thermals, battery life, and ergonomics than the original Ally. On the other hand, I'm a bitter Betty. It's all in fun, though.

With preorders selling out quickly across major retailers and Amazon clearly jumping the gun, it's certainly an interesting start to the launch of Xbox and Asus' hardware partnership.

