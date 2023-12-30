As Bobby Kotick leaves Microsoft and Activision for good, an ex-employee describes how he once threatened to "have an employee killed"

What you need to know

Today was CEO Bobby Kotick's last day at Activision Blizzard after almost 33 years with the company.

The stepping down of Bobby Kotick came after the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, which closed in October.

Kotick's time at the helm has been shadowed by controversy, and his departure met with a jubilant outpouring on social media. This includes one story shared by a Call of Duty programmer who claims Kotick once threatened to "have an employee killed."

As foretold in a memo to staff earlier this December, swooping leadership changes have been made at Activision Blizzard as the company enters 2024 as its first year under the helm of Microsoft following the $69 billion acquisition. The most publicized change was the departure of Activision Blizzard CEO and employee of 33 years, Bobby Kotick.

Today marked Bobby's last day at the gaming company, and his exit has prompted some former staff to share stories of his tenure. However, these aren't the heartwarming tales of a chance encounter by the water cooler. One former programmer has claimed that within a month of their start on a Call of Duty project, Kotick allegedly "threatened to have an employee killed."

Serious internal allegations

Christina (@chhopsky) makes this assertion while sharing news of Bobby Kotick's departure from Activision Blizzard. The Tweet states, "I worked on COD for two years as a programmer at demonware. Bobby's decisions made our games worse."



Demonware, a software development studio known for collaborating with Activision Blizzard (ABK) on Call of Duty titles, has aided other studios within ABK. Christina goes into more detail about their experience working with ABK in their Tweet "in my first month it came out he threatened to have an employee killed. in the all-hands that followed, no-one wanted to speak first. so i demanded his firing in front of everyone. (sic)"

Bobby Kotick has worked with Activision Blizzard for almost 33 years, serving as CEO. (Image credit: Activision-Blizzard)

It's not the first time we've heard this story, and Christina does later in the thread to reference the allegation as reported by Business Insider back in 2021. While it's not confirmed if the allegation is true, Kotick has faced accusations from multiple employees over the years, either of direct mistreatment or disregarding problematic workplace attitudes and swiftly settling complaints out of court.



One particular instance that Christina appears to be referring to is the reported voicemail left on an assistant's cellphone in 2006, threatening to have her killed, as reported by the Wall Street Journal (article behind paywall). The matter was settled out of court, and Activision addressed the matter following the report, stating, "Mr. Kotick quickly apologized 16 years ago for the obviously hyperbolic and inappropriate voicemail, and he deeply regrets the exaggeration and tone in his voicemail to this day."



In 2007, Kotick faced a harassment lawsuit from a flight attendant, who claimed he said to their legal team, "I'm going to destroy you." A spokesman for Mr. Kotick denied making such a statement.

A new start for Activision Blizzard under Microsoft?

Microsoft Gaming executives like president of Game Content and Studios Matt Booty will now fully oversee Activision Blizzard King. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Bobby Kotick's tenure as CEO has been marred by controversy since the investigation into Activision Blizzard's workplace practices in 2018. California's Civil Rights Department received a complaint from a former employee, which began a whirlwind of bad publicity for the company. Many place the blame directly at Kotick's door. With allegations of the company and Kotick himself not taking sexual harassment, assault, and unequal pay complaints seriously dating back to 2006.



The lawsuit sparked widespread outrage from the gaming community and will forever cast a shadow over ABK's history. It finally came to a close on December 16, 2023, with a $54 million settlement being paid out by Activision Blizzard, first reported by the Wall Street Journal. California's Civil Rights Department was reported to have said that the settlement resolves allegations of discrimination and pay disparity. According to WSJ, Activision has said the state has agreed to file an amended complaint that withdraws its 2021 claims alleging widespread and systemic workplace harassment at the company.



Kotick's departure from Activision Blizzard following the Microsoft acquisition has come sooner than expected. Originally penciled for January 2024, an internal memo to staff confirmed his last day would be December 29, 2023. Perhaps indicating a 'New year, New start' for the company under Microsoft's wing. Let's hope that is the case.