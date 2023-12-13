Xbox is aware of Baldur's Gate 3 save issue, offers workaround until fix arrives

What you need to know

Baldur's Gate 3 recently launched on Xbox Series X|S, following the launch of the Windows PC and PlayStation 5 versions in August and September 2023, respectively.

Some players on Xbox are running into a problem where they are losing save progress.

Microsoft is aware of the problem and recommends saving and exiting the game fully to avoid running into the issue.

A full fix for the problem is on the way, though there's no timeframe for when to expect it.

Losing progress in a large game is never fun, but there's ways to make sure it doesn't happen to you.

Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 recently launched on Xbox Series X|S, and while most players are having fun setting off on adventure in the Forgotten Realms, some users are losing save progress. This issue has been identified by Microsoft, with the company offering some steps that players can take to avoid losing hours of gameplay.

Microsoft recommends always making sure that after saving, players exit to the home screen of Baldur's Gate 3. From there, it's best to quit the game entirely, ensuring the console doesn't unexpectedly lose power. Microsoft is currently working on a full fix for the issue, though there's no timeline on when to expect it.

Analysis: Hopefully a proper fix arrives soon

While I'm glad the team is aware of the issue and working on a solution, I hope it arrives soon. Save issues are by far the worst kinds of problems to run into, as someone who has lost dozens of hours to various problems in different games.



I am curious about how this works if anyone is using Larian Studios' cross-save system, but from the description of the problem it sounds like people are primarily losing progress when relying on Xbox's Quick Resume system instead of saving properly.

In our Baldur's Gate 3 review, fellow contributor Jennifer Young wrote that "Baldur's Gate 3 pulls off the spontaneity and unpredictable nature of a long-stretching Dungeons and Dragons tabletop game. The story is intriguing, with beautifully woven side quests, but it never feels like it's forcing you in a set moral direction."