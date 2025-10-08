With Xbox consoles seeing price increases in recent times, we're in a position that we haven't been in with previous generations. Instead of getting cheaper the older they get, the opposite is happening.

That makes deal hunting all the more important. There's an alarming lack of Xbox console deals on Amazon Prime Day, but I have found one. Skipping over to Antonline, you can snag an Xbox Series S bundle with a choice of two games for $379.99. That's $20 off the console, and you get a game with a sweet steelbook thrown in.

Save $20 Xbox Series S 512GB: was $399.99 now $379.99 at antonline Price increases on Xbox consoles make deals all the more important, despite being almost non-existent right now. That makes this saving on an Xbox Series S even more of a must-grab, and you can also choose Avowed or DOOM Anthology to be yours for free. Both have steelbooks, but DOOM also comes with a BFG!

The fact the Xbox Series S is now $100 more than it was when it launched is something we, unfortunately, can't do anything about. But we don't have to like it. Nevertheless, it's where we are, and this deal is modest, but it's a saving. And we'll always take that.

The Xbox Series S is a fantastic little console, too. I got one for my son, and for the most part, it's been every bit as good as my own Series X. Sure, you don't get the highest frame rate options all the time, same for graphics, but it's small, it's fast as hell, and gets all the same games its significantly more expensive sibling gets.

As much as I love the Series X, I couldn't in good faith recommend anyone who doesn't own a current gen Xbox console buy one anymore. It's too damn expensive.

The Xbox Series S is the console to get. You have full access to the same games, Game Pass, and accessories. Optimized titles run like a dream, and there hasn't been a case where it's had to miss out. It's like buying a more budget gaming PC versus something with an RTX 5090 inside. Compromises, but an overall great experience.

This deal at Antonline comes with either Avowed steelbook edition, or the DOOM Anthology with its own Steelbook and a miniature BFG. Who doesn't like free stuff?

The only drawback is the storage. If you install all of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 plus Warzone, for example, you've nearly filled it. Fortunately, it uses the same storage expansion cards as the Series X. Right now you can grab a 1TB WD Black expansion card for under $120 to go with it. Prices might be going up but that doesn't mean we can't find a deal!