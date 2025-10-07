Get your hands on this exclusively Amazon Prime Day discounted Xbox expansion card for a 20% discount

Amazon Prime Day has come to grace us for the Autumn season, bringing all kinds of sweet discount deals on your most wishlisted gadgets, games, and other products.

One such discount Amazon is hosting is for the WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox consoles. Usually, this accessory will set your budget back with a hefty price tag of $149.99, but it's now $119.99 thanks to this limited-time 20% discount at Amazon and its Prime Big Deal Days.

Why grab the WD_Black 1TB Storage Expansion Card?

With each passing year, Xbox titles are growing in gameplay complexity and graphical fidelity. As a result, they demand tons more storage space for your Xbox Series X|S to accommodate their increased scale.

Unfortunately, the Xbox Series consoles' default storage space of 1TB just isn't enough to keep up as games can take up dozens, if not hundreds, of gigabytes worth of storage like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Final Fantasy XVI.

To fix this conundrum, Western Digital has produced the WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card to help provide your Xbox consoles with more data storage space.

This tiny yet durable, compact gaming accessory is packed with one Terabyte of storage space and can be installed rather easily by plugging it into the back of your Xbox console.

In addition, the WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card is outfitted with loading times and transfer time performance speeds that rival the Xbox Series X|S' internal storage unit.

This allows you to play your favorite Xbox titles directly from the card with little to no gameplay lag or increased load times.

On top of that, thanks to small size, you can easily store the card in any of your travelling bags or storage units while journeying places so you can take your stored games with you and play them on a separate compatible Xbox console.

The WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card first debuted in 2023 and was only available with 512GB or 1TB versions. Since then, a 2TB version of the Expansion Card has become available for purchase should you need more than 1TB of space.

However, there are some notable drawbacks with the WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card that you might need to be aware of before purchasing it.

For one, its hardware capabilities are a tad over-qualified for players who merely wish to play retro, backward-compatible titles from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox, as those games require far less storage space than Xbox Series X|S titles.

In addition, it's unsuitable for large-scale storage if you plan on simply storing Xbox titles rather than playing them directly from the expansion card.

For that purpose, you're better off acquiring a traditional external SSD unit like the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox SSD or the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD for example.

If you're okay with those quoibles, then the WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card is a must-have for Xbox players looking for one of the best Xbox's best SSDs for an affordable default price tag of $149.99.

That makes it $10 cheaper than the Seagate Xbox Storage 1TB Expansion, it's slightly more powerful yet more expensive rival SSD developed by Seagate.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card's price tag has become even more budget-friendly as its now been reduced to $119.99 on Amazon via 20% discount.

However, this deal won't last long as Amazon's October Prime Day event will only last until the end of October 8, 2025, so you've today and tomorrow to make good on this discount and save yourself

FAQ

What is the WD_Black C50 Storage Expansion Card? It’s an officially licensed NVMe SSD that plugs directly into the Xbox Series X|S expansion slot, giving you an extra 1TB of storage with the same speed and performance as the console’s internal drive.

How much usable space does the 1TB model provide? Like most storage devices, actual usable capacity is slightly less than advertised — around 920GB after formatting and system allocation.

Does it support Xbox Velocity Architecture and Quick Resume? Yes. The C50 is fully optimized for Xbox Velocity Architecture, meaning you can run Series X|S games directly from it, and Quick Resume works exactly as it does on the internal SSD.

Is it plug‑and‑play? Absolutely. No tools or extra setup are required — just insert it into the dedicated slot on the back of your Xbox Series X|S and start installing or playing games immediately.

Are there any extras included? The WD_Black C50 often comes bundled with a 1‑month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial and 1‑month Discord Nitro, adding extra value for new subscribers.

