One of the best UHS-II microSDs for Xbox Ally is off 23% — never worry about loading screens again with its fast transfer speeds
With 256GB of space and 280MB/s transfer speeds, the Lexar Professional Gold is the perfect microSD to boost your Xbox Ally's performance while playing games
Xbox fans looking to take the initiative and upgrade the upcoming Xbox Ally with a high-quality microSD for more storage space and loading time will want to turn their attention to Amazon.
For it is selling the powerful Lexar Professional Gold MicroSD Card with a 23% discount, taking its MSRP of $64.99 down to $50.33, allowing players to get a hold of one of the best UHS-II microSD cards for a cheaper price.
The Lexar Professional Gold Micro SD Card is a powerful storage device outfitted with 128GB or 256GB of storage space and lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 280MB/s.
💰Price check: $64.67 at Walmart
😍Alternative deals: $58.16 at Newegg
Why should you buy this microSD for your Xbox Ally?
When looking for the best microSD cards for the AUS Rog Ally or the upcoming Xbox Ally, some people are more interested in upgrading loading speed rather than adding extra storage space.
One such accessory is the Lexar Professional Gold MicroSD Card. This handy little UHS-II microSD comes packed with 256GB of storage space, reading/transfer speeds up to 280MB/s, and writing speeds up to 180MB/s.
With these specs, running games directly installed in these microSD cards with their loading speeds increased dramatically, so you don't have to sit through loading screens too long. In some cases, Lexar Professional Gold MicroSD can improve a game's framerate performance when run on gaming handhelds.
It's also useful for non-gaming devices like cameras and drones as its fast writing speeds can instantly capture high-quality images and record videos with full-HD or even 4K quality.
So if you want to get the best performance out of your Xbox Play Anywhere titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming, then the Lexar Professional Gold MicroSD Card is your best bet.
This device is currently on sale for a 23% discount on Amazon for $50.33, making it over $100 cheaper than its main competitor, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme, which has competitive transfer speeds that reach up to 240MB/s
FAQ
Do you need Amazon Prime Membership to access this deal?
No, you don't need an Amazon Prime Membership because this discount is accessible to everyone.
Do I need a UHS-II microSD card for the Xbox Ally?
Not necessarily, as UHS-I microSD will work just fine. However, UHS-II microSDs will give your Xbox Ally faster loading speeds and higher performance while running games installed in them.
What does UHS-II mean?
UHS-II (short for Ultra High Speed-II) refers to a microSD card's standard type. UHS-II microSDs, in particular, feature faster transfer speeds than UHS-I microSDs but are generally rarer as they are a newer product.
How does a microSD compared to an internal SSD?
Internal SSDs often have more powerful hardware and storage space but swapping them out of a device can be complicated process.
MicroSDs on the other hand are much easier to install and easy as you simply insert them inside a device's microSD card slot.
What gaming handhelds is it compatible with?
The Lexar Professional Gold MicroSD Card is compatible with the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, and the Lenovo Legion Go 2.
Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.