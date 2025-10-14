Xbox fans looking to take the initiative and upgrade the upcoming Xbox Ally with a high-quality microSD for more storage space and loading time will want to turn their attention to Amazon.

For it is selling the powerful Lexar Professional Gold MicroSD Card with a 23% discount, taking its MSRP of $64.99 down to $50.33, allowing players to get a hold of one of the best UHS-II microSD cards for a cheaper price.

Why should you buy this microSD for your Xbox Ally?

Empower your Xbox Ally and ROG Ally with 280MB/s Transfer speeds. (Image credit: Lexar)

When looking for the best microSD cards for the AUS Rog Ally or the upcoming Xbox Ally, some people are more interested in upgrading loading speed rather than adding extra storage space.

One such accessory is the Lexar Professional Gold MicroSD Card. This handy little UHS-II microSD comes packed with 256GB of storage space, reading/transfer speeds up to 280MB/s, and writing speeds up to 180MB/s.

With these specs, running games directly installed in these microSD cards with their loading speeds increased dramatically, so you don't have to sit through loading screens too long. In some cases, Lexar Professional Gold MicroSD can improve a game's framerate performance when run on gaming handhelds.

It's also useful for non-gaming devices like cameras and drones as its fast writing speeds can instantly capture high-quality images and record videos with full-HD or even 4K quality.

So if you want to get the best performance out of your Xbox Play Anywhere titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming, then the Lexar Professional Gold MicroSD Card is your best bet.

This device is currently on sale for a 23% discount on Amazon for $50.33, making it over $100 cheaper than its main competitor, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme, which has competitive transfer speeds that reach up to 240MB/s

FAQ

Do you need Amazon Prime Membership to access this deal? No, you don't need an Amazon Prime Membership because this discount is accessible to everyone.

Do I need a UHS-II microSD card for the Xbox Ally? Not necessarily, as UHS-I microSD will work just fine. However, UHS-II microSDs will give your Xbox Ally faster loading speeds and higher performance while running games installed in them.

What does UHS-II mean? UHS-II (short for Ultra High Speed-II) refers to a microSD card's standard type. UHS-II microSDs, in particular, feature faster transfer speeds than UHS-I microSDs but are generally rarer as they are a newer product.

How does a microSD compared to an internal SSD? Internal SSDs often have more powerful hardware and storage space but swapping them out of a device can be complicated process. MicroSDs on the other hand are much easier to install and easy as you simply insert them inside a device's microSD card slot.

What gaming handhelds is it compatible with? The Lexar Professional Gold MicroSD Card is compatible with the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, and the Lenovo Legion Go 2.

