Xbox titles are getting more hungry for data storage as they gain more graphical fidelity and hours of gameplay content, some of which require hundreds of gigabytes of installation.

One of the more premium ways of increasing storage space is the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, a powerful SSD capable of storing over 4TB's worth of games.

However, such power comes with a high price as it fetches a hefty MSRP of $499.99. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day is here to lighten the toll with this Amazon Prime Day 24% discount, reducing the Seagate's 4TB Expansion Card cost down to $379.99.

What makes the 4TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S worth it despite its scary price tag?

Simply plug into the back of your Xbox and you will have more space to install games with. (Image credit: Seagate)

Seagate has been producing high-quality SSDs for Xbox consoles for many years to help players create more storage space for their favorite Xbox titles.

One of company's most premium SSDs it has made in recent years is the Seagate 4TB Storage Expansion Card, the world's first 4TB expansion card made for Xbox Series X|S.

Aside from its massive storage space of four terabytes, this device is packed with all the advanced features that made the standard 1TB model one of the best SSD for Xbox consoles.

This features include easy-to-use plug and play operation via the CFExpress standard (just simply plug into the back of an Xbox dedicated SSD slot and it's ready for use) and PCIe Gen 4 technology so it can fast reading speeds to run games flawlessly from the card.

On top of that, the 4TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox has a compact design that makes it easy to store in carrying bags, backpacks, or coat pockets while travelling.

Who would've thought you can pack so much data in such a small item? (Image credit: Future)

What's more is that this device is currently the Seagate's 4TB Storage Expansion Card is the only one of its kind as this writing as other expansion cards like the WD_BLACK Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card can only go up to 2TB.

However, there is a major downside to having 4TB of storage space and advanced technology and is its MSRP of $499.99. With such a high cost, it would practically cost you an arm and a leg to a hold of one of these 4TB expansion cards.

Additionally, 4TB is too over-the-top if you're planning on only storing games instead of playing them directly from the card, in which you need one of the best Xbox external SSDs like the Western Digital Black P50 Game Drive.

Not to mention only a few games available right would require over 1TB of installation to warrant such storage space demands like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Final Fantasy XVI.

The world's first 4TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (Image credit: Samuel Tolbert / Windows Central)

If you can look past those faults and have a lot of cash to burn, then the 4TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a solid device for Xbox players looking to add as much storage space as possible.

Fortunately, this device's haunting price tag of $499.99 has been taken down a peg by Amazon thanks to this massive Amazon Prime Day 24% discount so its now $379.99.

Do note that this deal will only last until the end of October 8, 2025, so you will act to act fast if you want to take advantage this rare deal for such an expensive item.

FAQ

What is the Seagate 4TB Storage Expansion Card? It’s an officially licensed NVMe SSD designed in partnership with Xbox to expand your Series X|S storage. It slots into the console’s proprietary expansion port and delivers the same speed, features, and responsiveness as the internal SSD.

Can I play Xbox Series XS games directly from the card? Yes! Thanks to full support for Xbox Velocity Architecture, you can run optimized titles directly from the card with identical load times, Quick Resume functionality, and performance as the internal drive.

How much storage does the 4TB model actually provide? After formatting and system allocation, usable capacity is slightly less than 4TB — but still enough to store hundreds of modern games, including large AAA titles that exceed 100GB each.

Is it portable between consoles? Absolutely. The card is hot‑swappable, so you can move it between Xbox Series X and Series S consoles instantly, keeping your installed games and saves intact.

What makes it different from a USB external drive? USB drives can store Series X|S games but can’t run them without transferring back to the internal SSD. The Seagate Expansion Card matches internal SSD speeds, letting you play next‑gen titles directly without compromise.

