The Samsung T7 SSD's small, lightweight design makes it easy to carry and store while travelling.

Do you need an external SSD that can store hundreds of gigabytes worth of documents, games, music, and other media for an affordable price? Then look no further than the Samsung T7 SSD.

This handy little device is capable of all the advanced features of its premium T7 Touch counterpart, while having an affordable MSRP $187.99 for the 2TB version. The 2TB version is now enjoying a 20% discount on Amazon, bringing its price to an even more lavish $149.99.

Why should you buy the Samsung T7 SSD?

Samsung T7 connected to a laptop. (Image credit: Richard Devine | Windows Central)

The Samsung T7 was built as a more affordable version of the Samsung T7 Touch SSD by trading away the T7 Touch's fingerprint scanner so it can have a cheaper MSRP ($199.99 as opposed to the T7 Touch's original MSRP of $399.99).

Aside from the regular T7 features, all the same technologically advanced features of the T7 Touch, such as a USB 3.2 interface with high transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s for lightning quick uploading and transferring of files.

The Samsung T7 also supports Samsung's app for every platform except IOS. You can even connect it to your Android phone, name it, and change your password protection.

USB 3.2 port. (Image credit: Windows Central)

On top of that, the Samsung T7 has a lightweight yet compact design that makes it easy to store while travelling and comes in several storage sizes from 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 2.1TB, and 4TB.

Combine all these features with the ability to store files (be they documents, music, or movies) and games from Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam, and you then get one of the best external SSDs around for a relatively affordable price compared to premium SSDs like the .

A price that's now become even more lucrative thanks to this 20% discount from Amazon, which is now selling the Samsung T7 SSD for $149.99.

FAQ

Do you need Amazon Prime membership to access this deal? No. This discount does not require a Amazon Prime Membership to access, as it is open for non-members to use.

What devices are compatible with the Samsung T7? This SSD is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, PC, Smartphone, and Tablet.

Can you play Xbox games directly from this SSD? Yes, you can play Xbox One. Xbox 360, and original Xbox titles directly from the Samsung T7. However, you cannot run and play Xbox Series X|S games directly from the Samsung T7, only store them. To play Xbox Series X|S titles stored in the T7, you will need to transfer them into the console's internal SSD storage or play them directly from an SSD expansion card.

Do you need a USB 3.2 port to use the Samsung T7? No. However, the performance speeds will be hampered on lower-spec USB ports.

Can you use this SSD with handheld gaming PCs? Yes, for they all feature USB-C ports.

