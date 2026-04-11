I think the Xbox One X is the best designed. console yet, but what about you?

We all love the Xbox round these parts, but where we may differ is on which one we think is the best of the bunch.

On a purely hardware level, there's no denying the current Xbox Series X is the most impressive, but that's not what I'm polling for here.

Inspired by this Reddit thread asking if the Xbox One X is the most "aesthetically pleasing" of Microsoft's console designs, I thought it a good chance to find out what you think. Oh, and for the record, yes, the Xbox One X is the best-designed console ever.

Opening the Xbox One X on launch day (I sprung for the Project Scorpio edition) was such a treat. The Xbox One S may have slimmed down from the original, but the One X was something else.

It was so sleek and reassuringly heavy. Feeling like it was crammed full of the performance we were promised before even turning the thing on. All matte, no gloss, it was just such a nice thing to look at.

Let's also throw a little shade at the competition while we're at it. I also had a PS4 Pro, Sony's beefed-up console of that generation, and it felt like a toy. The design was atrocious, the plastics horrible, and the power and eject buttons felt like they'd snap off every time I touched them.

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition 1TB Unboxing - YouTube Watch On

Of course you don't have to agree. Many would put a strong case together for the current-gen consoles. Or perhaps that amazing Crystal version of the Xbox that started it all?

As long as you don't come in here saying the launch Xbox 360 was the best at anything, I'll take it as a valid argument.

We're lucky to have seen iterations on every Xbox console that came after the original and special edition designs through every generation, albeit less so with the current hardware.

So, hit up the poll above with your favorite, and drop into the comments below and share with all of us why you're dying on that particular hill.

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