Right to Repair gets another win! Microsoft furthers its partnership with iFixit as official Xbox parts are now available on iFixit's store

As technology has become more complicated the ability for the layperson to repair their devices has become more complicated.

Some companies have purposefully made it difficult or impossible to repair their devices which has led to the Right to Repair movement.

Xbox has already offered repair parts on the Microsoft Store, but now iFixit is offering official Xbox replacement parts as well.

You can check out all the Xbox parts on iFixit's Microsoft Repair Hub.

We first reported on the Microsoft partnership with iFixit back in December of 2021 when the two companies teamed up to bring official repairability tools to independent repairers.



Over the years Microsoft has continued to support Right to Repair by adding more and more Surface tools, parts, and guides to the iFixit website. If you want to look around at what parts are available head on over to iFixit's Microsoft Repair Hub.

iFixit has more than just Xbox replacement parts

The official iFixit Xbox Toolkit is a must-have for anybody wanting to repair an Xbox. (Image credit: iFixit)

While there are plenty of the most common parts that might need to be replaced in an Xbox on iFixit's store, one of the best things they have is the Xbox Toolkit.

I know from personal experience that it's never worth trying to repair something without the proper tools. I have several laptops and electronics that have broken tabs or cracked plastic because I didn't use the right tool for the job. If you plan to repair your Xbox make sure to pick up the Xbox Toolkit and have peace of mind you have the right tool.

Don't skip out on iFixit's world class repair guides

One of the best offerings iFixit has that sets its company apart from the rest is the repair guides. While we here at Windows Central pride ourselves in our guides, the iFixit guides are a great resource as well.

iFixit has repair guides all the way from the original Xbox to the newly released Xbox Series X Digital. These are in-depth step-by-step easy to follow guides that are some of the best in class.

As the Xbox Series X might be the last physical Xbox, being able to repair mine is a huge benefit

As the video game market continues to push more and more all digital, as evidenced by the new versions of the Xbox lineup, being able to keep my launch Xbox Series X up and running for years is important to me. I have hundreds of Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series physical games and while I don't know exactly what the future of Xbox looks like, I want to be able to play my physical games as long as possible.

Microsoft and Xbox supporting Right to Repair is a consumer-friendly decision that other large corporations have still decided to ignore. I think we should applaud their push to help prolong the Surface line and Xbox line of products through consumer repair options.

What do you think about Xbox replacement parts being available on iFixit? Have you ever had to replace an Xbox before? Let us know.