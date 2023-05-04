Xbox lead Phil Spencer comments on Redfall 'disappointment' and more in new interview

What you need to know

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently sat down with Kinda Funny Xcast to discuss the CMA ruling and Redfall release.

During the interview, Spencer discussed his response to the community's disappointment in Redfall.

Spencer stated that a delay in the game would not have had the impact on it's reception fans were hoping for.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer sat down recently with Kinda Funny Xcast, and didn't hold back on his thoughts over the recent Redfall controversies and other bad news we've had in the Xbox gaming sphere as of late.

When asked how he was at the beginning of the interview, Spencer said he'd had easier weeks, which is an understatement of the century given the controversy around Redfall release state and the CMA ruling in recent days.



Jumping straight into the tough questions, Xcast started off strong with a question to Spencer about how he was feeling about the CMA ruling.



Spencer said the plan is still to appeal the decision and work with the existing regulators to get the deal through. "The CMA decision was disappointing, I've been talking to that group for coming up on a year." Confirming that the result of the CMA ruling was just as much a shock to Xbox as it was to us as players.



Spencer shared his thoughts on the ruling being centered around Microsoft's potential impact on the Cloud Gaming market "They've defined a market of cloud gaming that in my mind doesn't really exist yet today, but they have a point of view that maybe we have a lead in a market that is just forming and that this content could somehow prohibit others from competing in that market." He later confirmed that whilst Activision Blizzard King is still a focus for Xbox, it's merely an accelerant for their main strategy.







(Image credit: Windows Central)

Redfall

It's been another tough week for Xbox with the release of Redfall being met with disappointment from the fans over its state, and this will be the first we've heard of Phil's opinion on the matter. Xcast dived straight in with the spicy questions and Phil expressed his disappointment over the release.



"There's nothing that's more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox Community. I've been a part of it for a long time.", he continued, "To just watch the community lose confidence and be disappointed, I'm disappointed." Spencer seemed genuinely penitent over the current state of Redfall's reception,



"I'm upset with myself." he said before saying how he has been revisiting processes throughout the lifecycle of Redfall's development, including the pre-release ball drop on not being able to achieve 60FPS on Xbox consoles at launch. "That was kind of our punch in the chin, rightfully."



Spencer continued, that unsurprisingly Redfall did not get the critical response they were looking for, and they need to learn how to get better at quality and execution, though he stands by Xbox not micro-managing the creativity of its studios "One thing I won't do is push against creative aspirations of our teams. I know a lot of people will say hey you've got teams that know how to do one kind of game, just force them to go do the one kind of game that they have a proven track record for. I'm just not a believer in that. Maybe that means I'll underdeliver for some of our fans out there."



These comments were made in response to criticism of Arkane making a shooter when it's not the game they are known for delivering with quality. Phil made mention of Tango as an example, known specifically for survival horror games, being allowed creative space to make the critically acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythm-based combat fun fest that nobody saw coming from the studio.



Speaking on the potential to have delayed Redfall to polish the game further, Spencer said that Xbox had their reasons for not doing this "We obviously have seen the review scores clearly, you know we've had the opinion that the game should be delayed. We know every developer wants to ship the best game that they possibly can." he continues "We will build games that review in the high 80s and we will build games that review in the 60s. I mean it's just kind of part of being in game publishing and if you're afraid of that then you shouldn't be in the entertainment business, you shouldn't be in the gaming business."



He agreed there are quality issues with Redfall which they are assessing, but the game had a specific target to meet a creative vision which delaying the game would not have helped with. "It's maybe a little simplistic to just say hey if you would have delayed it three months, the core creative of the game would have delivered on something that was different than what it was."



He stands by their decision to put the game out in its current state "at some point we have to have a creative vision, and put the game out. Our reviewers and players will tell us what they think."



(Image credit: Windows Central)

From Phil's comments about the dissapointment Xbox felt around the reception to Redfall's anticlimatic release, does this mean that Xbox expected otherwise? Having seen the game in it's current state? Xcast followed up by asking Phil to clarify on this.



"We do mock reviews for every game that we launch, and this is double digits lower than where we thought we would be for the game," said Spencer when discussing the Metacritic scores, "we would never strive to launch a game that we thought was going to review in the low 60s, it's not part of our goals." "This game was significantly below our internal metrics in terms of where it actually reviewed but that's not on anybody but us, like we have to own that in terms of our commitment to the game."



Spencer continued to detail how the team at Arcane is taking on the feedback received from the community, working on what they can and also committing to providing the 60FPS promised for Xbox consoles, and said that they are in a good position on the timeline to deliver this.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Sea of Thieves and Grounded were brought up by Spencer as examples of games where Xbox has committed to regularly releasing quality content, and are two games currently beloved by the community, and this wasn't always the case with Sea of Thieves. He indicated that Redfall may be subject to a similar journey "but I also know that these games are a 70 dollars and I'm gonna take full responsibility for launching a game that needs to be great."

Phil's position as head of Xbox

"There's a lot of Twitter firing at Phil right now, which is fine, I'm way overpaid for the role I have anyway so like I get that's my responsibility. But we will remain committed to the game and the players as long as the players want to go play games and that's my commitment to the community."

sorry but people calling for Phil Spencer's resignation are way out of their depth. xbox is having record quarters repeatedly under his leadership. is everything perfect? obv no. but please, get some perspective.May 3, 2023 See more

It sounds like Phil isn't oblivious to the fact there have been some less-than-favorable tweets about his position as Head of Xbox over the past couple of weeks. "I'm kind of at a low point right now in terms of my delivery on that commitment to the community. But it very much stays, I want to support the team. I want to support the creative ambitions of the teams and I want to support the players."

Developing...