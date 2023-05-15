Xbox Series X|S hits 2 million UK sales faster than Switch, but slower than older generations

What you need to know

According to a new report on sales information from the data analysis company GfK, Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S console has hit over 2 million sales in the United Kingdom (UK).

The report says this sales number was reached in 128 weeks since the system's November 2020 launch, generating £696 million in revenue and beating the Nintendo Switch's ascent to the milestone by 12 weeks. However, the Xbox Series X|S reached 2 million sales slower than two of Microsoft's previous systems — the Xbox 360 and Xbox One — did. It also falls behind Sony's PS5, which hit the achievement in 98 weeks.

The Xbox One stands as Microsoft's fastest-selling system in the UK. It sold 2 million units in 104 weeks, with the Xbox 360 close behind at 110. The original Xbox from 2002 took 162 weeks to reach the 2 million sales mark.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Console Position Release Year Launch Price Weeks to 2m Sales Revenue at 2m Sales Nintendo Wii 1 2006 £180 57 £358m PS2 2 2000 £299 60 £469m PS4 3 2013 £375 75 £700m PS5 4 2020 £425 98 £919m PS3 5 2007 £420 98 £638m Xbox One 6 2013 £450 104 £726m Xbox 360 7 2005 £254 110 £507m PS1 8 1995 £299 114 £179m Xbox Series X|S 9 2020 £386 128 £696m Nintendo Switch 10 2017 £285 140 £279m Xbox 11 2002 £295 162 £280m

It's important to note that both the Xbox Series X and S have been affected significantly by stock issues at various times, with the Series X in particular often being difficult to find. Between the surging demand for gaming systems in 2020-21 and widespread component shortages causing supply constraints, it's been tough to secure a console for the last few years. You may struggle to find stock even today, though the market has stabilized quite a lot in the last year or so.

When you factor in the shortages, the sales performance of Microsoft's consoles in the UK is okay, though notably, supply issues like these have affected competing systems like the PS5 has well.

The news of Xbox's milestone comes concurrently with the announcement of the European Commission's approval of Microsoft's $69b Activision Blizzard purchase. The regulator's support of the merger is exciting for those hoping for its success, though both the United States Federal Trade Commission and the UK's Competition and Market Authority have moved to block the deal.