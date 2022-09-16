EVGA cuts long-term GPU partnership with NVIDIA citing disrespectful treatment

What you need to know

EVGA has shared a lengthy partnership with NVIDIA to manufacture its graphics cards but has now cut ties with the GPU giant, citing disrespectful treatment.

They plan to fulfill sales of their current range of graphics cards but will not expand any further with NVIDIA, halting GPU production completely.

EVGA has no intention of selling its business and claims employees will be taken care of.

EVGA, the long-time partner of NVIDIA, has cut ties with the GPU giant. Breaking the shocking news alongside tech YouTuber JayzTwoCents, GamersNexus shared details from EVGA in a lengthy video as they cite disrespectful treatment and a lack of respect from NVIDIA as the primary reason for the split.

They plan to completely halt the production of graphics cards but will fulfill the current range and honor customer warranties. Although EVGA has no intentions of shutting its business down, they seemingly have no plans to partner with competitors AMD or Intel either, shutting its GPU range down entirely.

The next generation of NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics cards is only around the corner, with an NVIDIA Beyond event due to announce details of the range, presumably now cutting out EVGA entirely. Prototypes for GeForce RTX 4090 cards were reportedly already produced, but EVGA CEO Andrew Han explains that production will "completely stop."

EVGA claims to have been repeatedly left out of the loop regarding the latest NVIDIA products, events, and announcements. Product manager for EVGA, Jacob Freeman, shared a small message directly from the company explaining its plans to support the current generation of products but not to carry into the next.

"EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to offer sales and support on the current lineup. Also, EVGA would like to say thank you to our great community for the many years of support and enthusiasm for EVGA graphics cards", says EVGA management via the forum post.

The future of EVGA's business is uncertain, but their range of PC components still features motherboards, power supplies, and plenty more. Cutting out graphics cards will undoubtedly have substantial implications. Still, EVGA claims that the NVIDIA cards' profit margin is so thin that they don't need to lay off any employees in response.