NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs inbound as ‘GeForce Beyond’ event teased

NVIDIA has teased "GeForce Beyond," scheduled to kick off its GTC event with a broadcast on Sept. 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

The upcoming event is expected to share details on its next generation GPU architecture with news on its RTX 40-series line of graphics cards.

NVIDIA has teased its upcoming “GeForce Beyond” event, where the firm is expected to unveil its latest RTX 40-series GPUs. Teasers for the conference dropped via NVIDIA’s GeForce social media accounts on Thursday, taking place as a part of the company’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) later this month.

The “GeForce Beyond” keynote, scheduled for Sept. 20, 2022, is widely expected to discuss NVIDIA’s new Lovelace GPU architecture set to launch later this year. The technology looks to replace its existing Ampere architecture, best known for powering the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080, among other popular GPUs for gaming.

Details remain scarce on the GeForce Beyond event, with NVIDIA currently posting cryptic graphics across its social media accounts. Puzzles embedded all point toward a Sept. 20 announcement, adding credence to speculation on its RTX 40-series, kickstarting the next generation of its GPU lineup.

NVIDIA had previously teased more news on its RTX 40-series cards for September, despite its GTC not often host to its major GPU announcements. Previous reports have suggested we could see NVIDIA reveal the new architecture, followed by devices like the RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070, with evidence of testing throughout 2022.

NVIDIA recently said it had made too many GPUs. CEO Jensen Huang stated the company had found itself with “excess inventory,” seeing graphics card prices adjusted ahead of the RTX 4000 lineup. While the company has sought to clear out existing RTX 30-series stock, we expect current-generation GPUs to remain on shelves for some time, especially with signs of improved availability.

In the meantime, you can mark your calendar for 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on Sept. 20, with NVIDIA’s GTC set to kick off with big news for performance enthusiasts.