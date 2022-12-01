Why the Acer Aspire C24 is an award-winning all-in-one solution for work and play

Working from home and hybrid office solutions have never been more at the forefront of businesses at large, and finding an all-in-one system to satisfy the work, study and entertainment needs of a busy family shouldn’t mean hours of researching the best tech systems. When looking for your next upgrade you want to rely on reviews of a tried and tested system to get the best possible value for your money.

The Acer Aspire C24 (opens in new tab) is not only a comprehensive solution to your family’s productivity and entertainment needs, it’s been tested by the Currys Experts and received the seal of approval from their resident tech team with an ‘Our Experts Love’ award. In addition to it’s recommendation from this popular UK retailer, the Acer Aspire C24 has also received an iF Design Award in 2022 for its combination of cutting-edge technology in an aesthetically pleasing package.

Sleek design without compromising on functionality

The iF Design Awards honour the best and brightest design concepts across multiple industries and attract entries from over 50 countries around the globe. The Acer Aspire C24 has beaten out competitors for the 2022 best Desktop PC for it’s space-saving and sleek design. The combination of classic black and gold in a slim package makes this a stylish piece of technology that will look at home in most decors. The Acer Aspire C24 has also proved to not just be a pretty face, receiving a stamp of approval from retailer (opens in new tab)Currys ‘Our Experts Love’ (opens in new tab) for its impressive functionality and high performance for both work and play.

(Image credit: Acer)

A delightful display

The 23.8” full HD screen in its stylishly narrow frame boasts IPS technology to experience life in vivid true to life colour, and BlueLightShield technology to lower exposure and eyestrain – great for late nights working on that deadline or simply watching your favourite Youtuber. Screen light reflection is reduced with Acer ‘ComfyView’ and flicker free pixels. he built-in stereo microphones and full HD 1080p webcam will make video calling an ease, chat with family, friends, and colleagues as if they were in the room with dynamic sound. Tilt the screen for your best angle, and even slide the webcam cover over for when you want peace of mind over your family’s privacy.

Clutter-free connectivity

The Acer Aspire C24 all-in-one comes with wireless keyboard and mouse for a clean and minimal workspace, and ensures a quick out of box setup experience. Working with children at home requires flexibility and the Acer Aspire C24 gifts that in spades. With only a power wire to worry about you can move the unit with ease from your desk to the dining table, or to the bedroom depending on where you need to find solace.

With the latest Intel Processor built into an ultra-slim frame, the rear of the unit comes with a solid selection of connectivity options for external devices including HDMI, USB ports, SD card reader, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Browsing your favourite websites and streaming shows will be buffer-free with built in Wi-Fi 6 to enable high speed high-performance browsing all with freedom from pesky wires. The flexibility of the Acer Aspire C24 opens it up to use for work, studying, or being a makeshift media machine. In fact for families with entertainment in mind, there is a larger model available in the (opens in new tab)Acer Aspire C27 (opens in new tab). Currys also stock a number of other Acer models. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Acer)

Power your productivity and your entertainment

Not only is the Acer Aspire C24 aesthetically impressive, but it also delivers power with the latest Intel Core Processors. Seamlessly switch between various document programs and webpages and push loading wheels into distant memory with the i5 processor powering your experience. Whether you want to crunch numbers in Excel or try to photoshop your toddler’s grimace out of an otherwise perfect family photo, the 1TB SSD in the Acer Aspire C24 will make sure your software loads without a pause for thought.

Tried and tested by experts

Currys (opens in new tab) is a well-known and trusted retailer of UK consumer electronics and have a team of both our product buyers and in-store colleagues that make up their techsperts, with real experience putting the latest technology to the test. Their ‘Our Experts Love’ badge stamps products with a seal of approval for delivering the best in its field, but most importantly providing the best value for consumers. With the Acer Aspire C24 being at the lower end of the price scale for delivering an all-in-one desktop PC experience, it was an obvious choice to receive this badge of honor. With the impressive aesthetics of the Acer Aspire C24 also garnering it the IF Design 2022 award, it’s clear that you won’t be compromising looks for price with this unit.