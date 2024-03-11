NVIDIA hits the 'iPhone moment of AI' highlighting its latest RTX advancements for PC across gaming, creating, and everyday use

What you need to know

NVIDIA is also on the AI bandwagon and is leveraging its capabilities across its GPUs to make computing, gaming, and creating more accessible for users.

The company has freely made its NVIDIA Broadcast app available to users, which can be used to improve video conferencing and live streams using AI capabilities.

NVIDIA DLSS has been updated to version 3.5, which introduces Ray Reconstruction for a richer, more immersive gaming experience.

With AI's emergence, even more companies are integrating the technology into their products, services, and workflows. NVIDIA arguably contributed to the accelerated shift to AI computing, especially with the debut of RTX technologies alongside the first consumer GPU built for AI.

According to the company, 500 AI-powered apps have emerged from its early investment in AI on RTX PCs and workstations, with more than 100 million users benefitting from these advances. Generative AI in GeForce RTX GPUs provides a smooth gaming experience featuring higher frame rates.

GeForce RTX AI PCs and NVIDIA RTX workstations ship with sophisticated hardware to help AI run faster. The AI accelerators are called Tensor Cores and help boost AI performance, especially when using resource-hungry apps.

For context, AI performance is measured in teraops or trillion operations per second (TOPS). GeForce RTX GPUs AI performance ranges from 200 to 1,300 AI TOPS. This is a significant bump from the 10 to 45 TOPS range on the current generation of AI PCs without GPUs.

These advances aren't limited to power users, everyone gets to benefit

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Besides performance, RTX GPUs feature capabilities that make work easier for everyone. In February, NVIDIA unveiled its AI-powered chatbot dubbed Chat with RTX. But unlike chatbots like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, it runs locally on your PC with GeForce RTX PCs and NVIDIA RTX workstations and doesn't send your data to cloud servers.

The capabilities include video upscaling, which can improve the quality of low-resolution videos to 4K high-resolution, high dynamic ranges using a single click on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

Next is the NVIDIA Broadcast app, which is accessible for free to all RXT users. The app ships with AI capabilities to improve video conferencing and live streams. It can achieve this by eliminating the unwanted background clicky noise from keyboards during meetings. You can also remove or blur your background during the meeting. Additionally, it enhances and improves low-quality images using its VIdeo Noise Removal feature.

AI has undoubtedly contributed to enhanced and improved gameplay over the past few years. NVIDIA aims to build on this premise with the latest version of DLSS 3.5, which ships with Ray Reconstruction. The feature enhances the visual aesthetic appeal of games as it features a richer and more immersive gaming experience.

According to NVIDIA:

"There are now over 500 games and applications that have revolutionized the ways people play and create with ray tracing, DLSS, and AI-powered technologies."

The technology will also improve how gamers interact with characters in games and remaster classic games for better gameplay. Finally, NVIDIA is also leveraging AI to automate recurring and tedious tasks for creators, allowing them to explore their potential fully.