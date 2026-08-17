I haven't seen a sane GPU price in what feels like almost a year, and the landscape isn't getting any better for gamers.

The NVIDIA RTX 5090, which arrived at a $1,999 MSRP in 2025, is now listed at Newegg starting at $4,799.99. The MSI Ventus 3X OC is indeed the lowest price I could find, and there are other options that push well beyond $5,000.

Bad luck if you're shopping for a new RTX 5090 alone. The high-end of NVIDIA's consumer GPU stack has become inaccessible for the average gamer, and there's no real alternative in sight.

Well, that's sort of true. While perusing various storefronts this morning, it quickly became evident that I can buy an entire pre-built gaming PC with an RTX 5090 inside for less than the card alone.

A look at the current promo pricing on a full gaming PC with RTX 5090. (Image credit: HP)

HP's Omen 45L desktop is my prime example. It has an NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K CPU, 16GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and everything else you need for a full build.

At the time of writing, this Omen 45L model costs $4,389.99. That's $410 less than the cheapest RTX 5090 listed on Newegg. Of course, the Omen 45L is on sale, with a regular price of $5,379.99. That's still less than the ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 5090 model, which sits at $5,429 on Newegg.

Buy a pre-built gaming PC for the card and sell the rest?

NVIDIA's RTX 5090 has hit costs I never imagined, but there are some alternative options. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

The math gets more upside down when you factor in all the extra hardware you get with a pre-built PC.

The Omen 45L's CPU adds about $300, the 16GB of Kingston Fury DDR5-6000 RAM adds about $330, and the 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD adds roughly $200. That's about $800 worth of extra components before even considering the 1200W PSU, motherboard, cooling, and case.

I can imagine a lot of readers will see this and wonder why they don't just buy a pre-built, remove the RTX 5090, and sell the rest of the components. I'm wondering the same thing.

HP isn't the only place that I'm seeing this pricing deficit in effect. Over at iBuyPower, I put together a system with an Intel Core i5-14400F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, a 1000W PSU, and an NVIDIA RTX 5090 that costs $5,596.

With the right initiative to sell the extra components, you could definitely end up paying less or the same for a standalone card and still end up with some extra hardware for future upgrades.

Why are GPU prices so high in 2026?

The HP Omen Max 45L I reviewed isn't perfect, but if it's cheaper than a lone GPU, it's hard to fault. (Image credit: Future)

The current state of GPU prices is due to the ongoing RAM and storage crisis that's sending NAND, DRAM, and other PC component prices into deep space.

As a result of the VRAM that goes into these cards hitting such high costs, NVIDIA jacked up the prices of GPU kits for its board partners (companies like ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, and Zotac that build full GPUs using NVIDIA's kit) in July. Shortly after, it was reported that the hike could go as high as 30%.

We're now starting to feel those price hikes at retailers, as evidenced above. I suspect that HP's prices will also eventually be on the rise, but there are different market factors at play.

OEM builders can lock in large supplies of parts at a lower cost, so prices often don't catch up until after regular consumers begin to see them. I saw the same thing happen with Windows laptops this year. Components eventually run out, companies have to buy more, and those new costs are then passed down to consumers.

There's one caveat: when I reviewed the Omen Max 45L, I noticed that the RTX 5080 is a custom unit designed by HP. The same applies to the RTX 5090. Does that really matter? Not really. It's still NVIDIA's GPU inside, and my testing showed no difference compared to standalone cards.

Whatever happens to HP's pre-built PC pricing, there's no denying that the entire PC market is in chaos. You might not love the idea of a pre-built PC, but I definitely recommend seeing what's out there before you buy a standalone RTX GPU. You might just end up with a whole lot more than you expected for a lower price.

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