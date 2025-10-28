ON THIS DAY: Windows 10 Mobile now on nearly 6 percent of all Windows Phones

Disclaimer As we look ahead to Windows Central’s 20th anniversary in 2027, we’re taking time to revisit the stories that shaped our community. From Microsoft and Xbox to Windows and PC, these throwbacks remind us how far we’ve come together.



The article below was first published by Daniel Rubino on Wednesday, Oct 28, 2015. — Ben Wilson, Senior Editor

AdDuplex has given us an early look at their October stat report revealing changes within the Windows Phone ecosystem. Of course, due to the stalling of Windows Phone device releases in preparation for Windows 10, none of this should be too surprising.

Here are some of the highlights from the report.

Windows 10 Mobile is now on 5.7 percent of all Windows Phones up from 4.7 percent last month. The one percent increase reflects the growing stability and finality of the forthcoming update

In the U.S., the HTC One (#8) more popular than Lumia 1520, which is now out of the top 10 – This stat is rather surprising as the HTC One garners little attention from carriers

In the U.S. the Lumia 635 still the most popular Windows Phone model

AdDuplex also did a new analysis by price range for Windows Phone. The breakdown is by low-end, mid-range and high-end and shows the U.S. with the highest amount of high-end phones while India has the lowest reflecting their economies. Globally, the mix replicates the few available high-end Windows Phone that are available with mostly low and mid-range devices making up the majority.

EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Great Britain) - Lumia 640 is now the fifth most popular Windows Phone in Europe displacing the Lumia 520.

India – The Lumia 540 (7 percent) and Lumia 640 XL (4.4 percent) both climbed one place for some modest gains. The Lumia 535 remains the most popular with 22.6 percent followed by the Lumia 520 at 14.6 percent.

Australia – The Lumia 930 is still popular with 8.8 percent share or second place while the Lumia 530 is at 9.7 percent despite a 5.6 percent drop. Meanwhile, the Lumia 640 and Lumia 532 are picking up share lost by the Lumia 520

To see the numbers yourself you can view the relevant slides in our gallery above for the areas discussed here.

In conclusion, not much has changed worldwide for Windows Phone as the ecosystem is essentially on hold until Microsoft releases Windows 10 Mobile. Indeed, we do not expect much change until 2016 as the Lumia 950, Lumia 950 XL, and Lumia 550 begin to hit markets worldwide. Even then, it is unclear just how much share those new devices will garner. Also in 2016, we should also see Acer's Jade Primo hit the shelves offering a high-end non-Lumia phone for the first time in a long time.

About AdDuplex

The numbers from AdDuplex are collected through their in-app advertising that is prevalent in over 5,000 apps in the Windows Phone Store. That data serve as an important metric within the Windows Phone ecosystem. The full AdDuplex report for October will be posted tomorrow, October 29 on blog.adduplex.com.

