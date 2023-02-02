Zotac's GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO is a tour de force of 4K gaming

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO review
Windows Central Verdict

Zotac's GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO combines an elegant styling with flowing curves with vibrant RGB lighting that makes the card stand out. This factory-overclocked version is outstanding for 4K gaming, and offers heady gains over the RTX 30 generation, including the 3090 Ti. If you're in the market for a new video card and have a 4K monitor, you should get this card.

Of the three cards in the GeForce RTX 40 portfolio, the RTX 4080 strikes the ideal balance. It delivers incredible performance, doesn't cost an astronomical amount, and is the ideal option for 4K gaming. I used Colorful's RTX 4080 in my gaming rig for the better part of two months now, and it has been a revelation.

I also got the chance to take a look at Zotac's alternative, the GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO. Awkward naming aside, the card has a lot going for it, and shares a lot of the same design characteristics as its larger sibling, the GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO. The RTX 4080 variant of the card retails for $1,299 — $100 more than the RTX 4080 Founders Edition — and the best part is that it is available straight from Amazon (opens in new tab) at its retail pricing.

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO review

The slight premium is justified when you look at the design of the card and the fact that it is factory overclocked to 2565MHz, 60Hz more than the standard model. As I already reviewed the RTX 4090 variant of the same card, I'm doing a shorter take here, focusing on gaming performance. If you want to know more about the Ada architecture, head to my Colorful RTX 4080 review.

Here's a high-level overview of the hardware on offer with Zotac's RTX 4080, and how it is positioned against the RTX 4090 and the more recent RTX 4070 Ti:

CategoryGeForce RTX 4090GeForce RTX 4080GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
GPUAD102AD103AD104
Cores1638497287680
ROPs17611280
TFLOPS82.648.740.09
Core Clock2235MHz2205MHz2310MHz
Boost Clock2520MHz2505MHz2610MHz
Memory24GB GDDR6X16GB GDDR6X12GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus Width384-bit256-bit192-bit
Bandwidth 1008GB/s 716GB/s504.2GB/s/s
Transistors76.3 billion45.9 billion35.8 billion
TDP450W320W285W
Process Node4nm, TSMC4nm, TSMC4nm, TSMC
Price$1,599$1,299$799

Most cards tend to have an angular design with aggressive lines, but Zotac went a different direction with the RTX 4080, offering smooth flowing lines that makes the card look a lot more elegant. The curvy design looks striking when slotted inside a gaming rig, and Zotac did a brilliant job with the RGB lighting here — you get lighting zones on all sides, and you get decent customizability.

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO review

Like all other RTX 4080 cards, Zotac's offering is absolutely massive, and it is only marginally smaller than the RTX 4090. It comes in at 4.32 lb (1.9kg) and takes up three slots. The aluminum backplate provides much-needed rigidity to the design, and the card uses NVIDIA's new 12+4 pin 12VHPWR connector, with a 3x PCIe 8-pin adapter included in the box.

One of the things I like the most about the RTX 4080 is how efficient it is at mundane tasks. It consumes just 30W of power while idling, going up to 35W for video playback. For intense gaming, I saw the card go up to 320W, and under full load it can hit 375W in short bursts. Overall, these are excellent gains over the RTX 30 series.

4K Gaming (FPS)
CategoryGeForce RTX 4090GeForce RTX 4080GeForce RTX 3080GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
Assassin's Creed Valhalla108.494.154.466.8
Borderlands 3112.393.875.288.7
Control116.795.258.475.8
Cyberpunk 207773.461.337.648.4
Elden Ring116.494.263.179.8
Far Cry 6138.6115.484.898.0
F1 22267.3194.7128.6160.4
Halo Infinite108.195.161.574.8
Metro Exodus184.2144.994.8126.6
Red Dead Redemption 2106.289.162.277.5
Watch Dogs Legion107.286.856.168.8

Zotac's RTX 4080 is outstanding for 4K gaming, and it's interesting to see that it outmatches the best of the RTX 30 generation, the 3090 Ti. You'll see a huge boost in all titles over the RTX 3080, with the RTX 4080 able to deliver at least 80fps in most games. 

While the RTX 4090 is faster here, it isn't as good a value as the RTX 4080, coming in at $1,599. So if you want to make the most of a 4K monitor, your best bet right now is the RTX 4080. Make no mistake here; this is one of the best GPUs you can get. 

QHD Gaming (FPS)
CategoryGeForce RTX 4090GeForce RTX 4080GeForce RTX 3080GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
Assassin's Creed Valhalla161.4139.886.798.8
Borderlands 3192.5177.2102.4146.7
Control220.8172.4109.1141.3
Cyberpunk 2077138.3118.474.696.4
Elden Ring142.8133.593.3106.7
Far Cry 6148.7128.190.5106.2
F1 22285.1272.9194.7238.2
Halo Infinite171.8151.691.4122.7
Metro Exodus249.2234.7158.6192.5
Red Dead Redemption 2141.9128.285.398.1
Watch Dogs Legion146.7131.191.3106.1

The RTX 4080 has a healthy lead over the RTX 3080 for QHD gaming, and it is a brilliant choice when paired with a high refresh rate monitor. There isn't as big a delta between the RTX 4080 and 4090 in this particular area, and that makes the former all the more alluring. 

4K Ray Tracing
CategoryGeForce RTX 4090GeForce RTX 4080GeForce RTX 3080GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
Control 75.159.834.241.3
F1 2287.464.538.551.1
Far Cry 698.688.162.879.8
Metro Exodus126.594.651.370.6

A key talking point with the RTX 40 series is the gains with ray tracing; NVIDIA is doing all the right things here, and that is evident with Zotac's RTX 4080. You'll easily get framerates that are nearly double that of the RTX 3080, and that's just the start. 

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO review

Overall, Zotac did a magnificent job with the RTX 4080, and like the RTX 4090, it is an easy recommendation. The stylish design gives the card a lot of character, and it runs rings around all the cards in the RTX 30 series, and is bested only by the RTX 4090. 

Given the halo nature of that card and the fact that you don't get a great value — it's going for $1,800 at the moment — your best choice for a video card in 2023 is the RTX 4080 if you're interested in 4K gaming.

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO

Zotac did a great job with the design of the RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO, and the card excels at 4K gaming. The curvy design combined with the factory overclock makes this the best of the RTX 4080 options. 

