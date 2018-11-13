Microsoft Whiteboard for iPhone and iPad gets first new batch of features since launch

Microsoft today rolled out the first major update to its Whiteboard collaboration app for iPhone and iPad since its initial launch in September . Several new features are coming along for the ride in this update, bringing a hand-drawn effect for recognized shapes, an Accessibility Checker to make sure your whiteboard is easy to read for everyone, and the ability to lock images to the background.

Microsoft Whiteboard is a digital collaboration tool built to support brainstorming sessions for individuals and teams. You can either ink with or type with a keyboard to jot down and flesh out ideas, and images can be easily added to each board. Extra smarts, such as shape recognition and the ability to automatically recognize and format a table, are tagging along here as well.

Whiteboard is available for free on the App Store and for Windows 10, as well as on the web on the web in preview for commercial users. In either case, you'll have to have a Microsoft Account or Office 365 account to get started.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.