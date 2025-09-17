If you're an avid user of Google News, adding Windows Central as a source will keep you in the loop of our coverage.

Google searches rely on a company-driven algorithm to determine which sources appear at the top of your page — unless you follow preferred sources to customize your experience. Thankfully, it's easier than ever to add Windows Central to that list, and following Windows Central as a Google News source is as simple as clicking a star-spangled button.

Now, whenever you search for a topic on our specialty topics, such as Microsoft, Windows, Xbox, and everything that connects them, our news will appear higher in your results and more often inside the 'Top Stories' boxes.

Most web traffic already moves through Google, but this also means that searches can become cluttered with unreliable sources.

Whether you use Google on your desktop via a web browser like Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome alongside their mobile variants or even dedicated apps on Android or iOS, following Windows Central will apply to search results in all of them. This way, you'll have faster access to our expert coverage and insights.

Clicking the starred 'Follow' button will add Windows Central as a preferred source. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Clicking the 'Follow' button alongside Windows Central's source page is all it takes. Naturally, you're free to use Google however you want, but this is one of the more uncommon examples of how you can customize your search experience, and it's straightforward enough to feel worth it.

Still, this isn't a brand-new feature that appeared out of nowhere, as we covered how to change which sites appear first in Google Search earlier this year. Of course, we suggested adding Windows Central as a source back then, and we're simply re-extending that suggestion today — it's the best way to stay in the loop with our high-quality coverage, after all.

Are you already following us on Google News, or do you prefer an alternative source for your news feeds and search engine usage? Let us know in the comments!