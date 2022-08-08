Microsoft Azure selected as cloud partner for Unity to power real-time 3D experiences

What you need to know

Unity selected Microsoft Azure as its cloud partner to create and power real-time 3D experience.

The partnership will help build experiences in gaming and non-gaming scenarios, such as e-commerce, manufacturing, and medicine.

Game creators will have an easier path to bringing Unity games to Xbox and PC as a result of the partnership as well.

Microsoft and Unity announced a new partnership today that will help build real-time 3D (RT3D) experiences by utilizing the cloud. Unity announced that Azure will be its cloud partner, and Microsoft shared details (opens in new tab) about how the companies will work together.

Several of the best PC games and best Xbox games already utilize Azure, and the lessons learned from those titles should help deliver better experiences inside and outside of the gaming industry.

"The magic of 3D interactive experiences born in games is quickly moving to non-gaming worlds. Unity is building a platform-agnostic, cloud-native solution that meets the wide-ranging needs of all developers from enterprise through citizen creators," said Microsoft CVP of Game Creator Experiences and Ecosystem Sarah Bond. "By giving creators easy access to RT3D simulation tools and the ability to create digital twins of real-world places and objects, Unity is offering creators an easy path to production of RT3D assets, whether for games or non-gaming worlds."

Developers and 3D artists will be able to use Azure and the Unity engine to create experiences for a variety of sectors, including energy, e-commerce, manufacturing, and medicine.

Microsoft and Unity working together should also help game developers.

"The partnership between Microsoft and Unity will also enable Made with Unity game creators to more easily reach their players across Windows and Xbox devices and unlock new success opportunities," said Bond. "By engineering improved developer tools, leveraging the latest platform innovation from silicon to cloud, and simplifying the publishing experience, Unity creators will be able to realize their dreams by bringing their games to more gamers around the world."