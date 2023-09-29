Microsoft is officially the best company in the world, at least according to TIME

What you need to know

Microsoft topped TIME and Statista's list of the World's best companies of 2023.

Its competitors Apple, Alphabet, and Meta also featured in the list.

The companies' employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability were considered during the ranking.

Microsoft scored 96.46 out of the possible 100, with a top ranking regarding employee satisfaction.

Microsoft was officially listed as the best company in the world, capping a major month for the tech giant.

Last week was quite something for Microsoft; the company's plate seems full between Xbox's biggest leak in history and the just-concluded Surface and AI event. If that's not enough, the company's big Windows 11 September update with Copilot just shipped.

Amidst all this, a big win for the Redmond giant seemingly slipped through the cracks. Microsoft was ranked as the top "world’s best company" by Statista and TIME, closely followed by Apple, Alphabet, and Meta. As highlighted by TIME, the criteria used to come to this conclusion was based on "a formula of revenue growth, employee-satisfaction surveys, and rigorous environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG, or sustainability) data."

According to the report, Microsoft made $72 billion in its most recent fiscal year, which translates to a whopping 63% increase from 2020. The report also indicated that the tech giant had reduced its emissions by 0.5%.

The company was also spotted creating more lucrative opportunities for women and racial and ethnic minorities in the U.S. What's more, the report also showed that they were taking bigger checks home compared to their male counterparts. While speaking to Time in May, Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella shared the following sentiments:

"The way I think about our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more."

Microsoft garnered an overall score of 96.46 out of the possible 100. The company also topped the list when it came to employee satisfaction, which is rather odd. Back in June, a leaked poll from Microsoft employees suggested otherwise. The employees raised concern over the company's leadership, and the sudden change in their compensation packages, which in turn negatively impacted their performance index at work and morale.

In fact, more than half of the employees who took part in the poll indicated that they would leave the company if a better opportunity presented itself. The massive layoffs that hit the company this year aren't doing it any favors either.

Do you think Microsoft is the best company in the world? Let us know in the comments below.