Microsoft just announced another AI event and it promises a 'whole new way of working'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CVP Jared Spataro will discuss how AI will change the future of work at an upcoming event.

What you need to know

Microsoft will host an event titled "The Future of Work: Reinventing Productivity with AI" on March 16, 2023.

Company CEO Satya Nadella and CVP Jared Spataro will host the virtual event.

Microsoft's leadership will discuss "how AI will power a whole new way of working for every person and organization."

Microsoft just announced a new event titled "The Future of Work: Reinventing Productivity with AI." Hosted by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CVP Jared Spataro, the event will kick off at 8 AM Pacific time on March 16, 2023.

While Microsoft did not share specifics regarding what will be announced or shown off during its event, it's speculated that the focus will be Office. In the past, Nadella has said that AI tools will be built into all Microsoft products. It's possible, though not confirmed, that the next step in that journey could be announced at the Future of Work event.

Microsoft has already made several significant announcements about AI this year. The company unveiled the new Bing powered by ChatGPT in February. AI features are also on the way to Teams premium and other Microsoft products.

While the company's event description is vague, Microsoft promises a "whole new way of working for every person and organization."

A LinkedIn post (opens in new tab) for the event states the following"

"Join us for a special event with Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro to learn how AI will power a whole new way of working for every person and organization. The live stream starts at 8 AM Pacific Time on March 16."

Microsoft already has a webpage for the event (opens in new tab). You can bookmark that page now, as it already has a video embed that will show the event once it's live.

We'll also cover the event as it happens and recap any news unveiled by Nadella, Spataro, or anyone else from Microsoft.