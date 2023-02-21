Microsoft partnering with Nvidia for Call of Duty on GeForce NOW if Activision Blizzard deal goes through

What you need to know

Today, Microsoft defended its bid for the Activision Blizzard acquisition before the European Commission antitrust authorities in Brussels.

Microsoft countered monopoly claims and stated that if the deal goes through, all Activision titles will be on GeForce NOW.

Brad Smith of Microsoft went on to explain that the future of gaming will focus more on cross-platform than it ever has before.

The Activision Blizzard acquisition is planned to be finalized on July 18, 2023.

Today, an important closed hearing took place in Brussels before the European Commission in which Microsoft defended its case to acquire Activision Blizzard.

During this hearing, Microsoft President Brad Smith stated that "Microsoft will be bringing its Xbox games that play on PCs to Nvidia GeForce NOW streaming service and in addition, if this acquisition is approved, we will also bring all of Activision Blizzard titles including Call of Duty to GeForce NOW as well." This is huge news and effectively undermines any claims that Microsoft has antitrust aims.

Smith went on to explain how this effectively makes it so no one can claim Microsoft is vying for a cloud gaming monopoly. "This is significant," Smith said, "because now we're addressing the full range of issues that have been raised by regulators as topics, not just interest but in some cases, concern and I think it gives us the opportunity to step back, if you will, and look at what this acquisition means."

Cross-platform is the future

(Image credit: Windows Central)

As the hearing continued on, Smith went on to explain that Sony has 286 exclusive titles for PlayStation while Microsoft has 58 exclusives for Xbox. He stated, "we have an important relationship with Sony, we haven't had any concerns or controversies about those 58 games." Smith went on to say that Microsoft plans to focus on cross-platform games going forward. "As we look to the future," he said, "we believe the future is even more cross-platform than it has been in the past."

"I'm not the right person to dive into the details of the precise architecture that [the acquisition] will use. But I will say that we will ensure that our games work exactly the way people would expect... whether we're talking about Nintendo, we're talking about Sony, whether we're talking about GeForce NOW, for any other platform... in a world of multiplayer gaming, that's a necessity. The game has to work frankly equally well for everybody on every platform or it just doesn't meet the test..."

Microsoft is already working towards these cross-platform aims and has already signed legally binding contract with Nintendo regarding Xbox games.

More about the Activision Blizzard purchase

(Image credit: Activision)

Microsoft first announced its plans to buy Activision Blizzard for Xbox back in January 2022. Since then, the acquisition has met with a lot of opposition from Sony as well as a lawsuit blocking the merger from The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) under the grounds that this purchase would "create a monopoly in the video game industry."

Despite all of this, Microsoft remains confident in the acquisition happening and has worked to align its plans with regulators. Smith previously provided an official statement to Windows Central stating, "even with confidence in our case, we remain committed to creative solutions with regulators that will protect competition, consumers, and workers in the tech sector. As we’ve learned from our lawsuits in the past, the door never closes on the opportunity to find an agreement that can benefit everyone." Furthermore, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, has recently stated that he is "more confident now than [he] was a year ago" about the deal going through since he has been working with regulatory boards around the world informing them about the industry and how this deal would work.

At the time of the initial announcement, Microsoft stated that it planned to finalize the Activision Blizzard acquisition for about $70 million in about 18 months on July 18, 2023. We're currently about 13 months into that timeframe.