Adding the option to move the Taskbar on Windows 11 will serve as an act of good faith to users.

Microsoft is serious about getting feedback about Windows 11. Today, the tech giant launched an improved Feedback Hub that it calls the hub's largest update ever.

The improved Feedback Hub has a redesigned experience that makes it faster and easier to submit feedback, according to Microsoft. Engaging with the community should also be easier with the latest version.

Microsoft outlines what's new in the improved Feedback Hub in a blog post announcing a Windows Insider build:

Simpler feedback submission flow: Feedback is now submitted using a single unified template, with the added ability to search categories. The feedback form itself has been modernized enabling for faster iteration and future improvements.

Feedback is now submitted using a single unified template, with the added ability to search categories. The feedback form itself has been modernized enabling for faster iteration and future improvements. Simpler navigation: My Feedback now lives directly in the navigation pane, and Community feedback (formerly All feedback) makes it easier to discover and engage with feedback from others. The Announcements page has been removed to focus more on giving and exploring feedback. You can still find announcements on the Windows Insider Blog .

My Feedback now lives directly in the navigation pane, and Community feedback (formerly All feedback) makes it easier to discover and engage with feedback from others. The Announcements page has been removed to focus more on giving and exploring feedback. You can still find announcements on the . New compliment feedback type: Call out what’s working well.

Call out what’s working well. Private or public feedback: Choose whether your feedback is visible to the Insider community.

Choose whether your feedback is visible to the Insider community. New focused feedback experience: a new smaller Feedback Hub surface, making it easier to provide quick, in-the-moment feedback. You can expand to the full Feedback Hub experience by pressing the button in the upper right corner.

a new smaller Feedback Hub surface, making it easier to provide quick, in-the-moment feedback. You can expand to the full Feedback Hub experience by pressing the button in the upper right corner. Improved screenshot capture and review tooling: making it easier to capture and include visuals when sharing feedback.

Microsoft appears to be genuinely invested in fixing Windows 11 and responding to feedback. The company is engaging with users and Windows Insiders and acting on suggestions.

X user "Pdro" discussed a recent Windows Insider meetup in Seattle. At that event, Windows leaders responded to people in-person and showed off features like the ability to move the Taskbar to the side of the screen.

Just got back from the @windowsinsider meetup in Seattle. Great energy, great people, and even better conversations with the team. They’re genuinely listening to us (pro and normies users). Big improvements are coming, especially around performance and control over us.March 20, 2026

Windows 11 hit rough times in 2025. We've covered it extensively, but it's still important to point out for context. A series of hardware wins for PCs led to frustration over Windows not being able to keep up.

In response to feedback, Microsoft promised to improve Windows 11 and to reduce the "pain points" of the OS.

Microsoft also quietly scrapped plans to bring Copilot to notifications in Windows 11. The increasing push of Copilot and AI in Windows 11 is the center of much criticism.

Ads, bloat, and awkward user interfaces have also been called out. Microsoft heard that feedback and appears to be listening. A novel, but welcome, concept in 2026.

💬 Do you think Microsoft is listening to feedback about Windows 11?

When Microsoft announced plans to improve Windows 11, I gave them a pat on the back in my weekly "Windows Wrap." In response to that article, many said Microsoft's words did not matter unless the tech giant delivered real results. Well, we're seeing results.

This is a significant and meaningful change to how feedback is received regarding Windows 11. And there's more going on at Microsoft that Windows fans will be excited about.

The improved Feedback Hub, like the addition of a moveable Taskbar, is an act of good faith to users that shows Microsoft is trying to change — or at least that's what I think.

Do you think Microsoft is listening to feedback about Windows 11? Do you think the operating system will be improved? Let me know in the comments.

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