On August 24, 2001, Microsoft released Windows XP to manufacturing ( RTM ), shipping its finished product to brands ( OEMs ) to begin implementing it in brand-new PCs. General availability wouldn't begin until October of that same year, when most of us had the chance to try the operating system previously known as "Neptune" for the first time.

25 years later, Windows XP's influence is still felt worldwide, even internally, as Microsoft repeatedly referenced its style in ugly holiday sweaters with its logo and, again, with a follow-up featuring its legendary "Bliss" wallpaper of rolling green hills and a blue cloudy sky. XP was the best-selling version of the operating system to date and had a cultural impact that will likely survive for decades.

Official social channels haven't thrown any specific celebrations (yet), with @Windows and @Microsoft presumably remaining quiet to treat the later October release date with more significance. Nevertheless, the impact of Windows XP can't be overstated, and enthusiasts (including myself) still feel nostalgic for the colorful OS as it becomes a relic with a quarter-century legacy.

Windows XP was my gateway to the internet, and it certainly made the PC feel like more than a simple word processor with games.

My family-owned desktop PCs started with Windows 3.1, followed by an upgrade to Windows 95 and a later migration to Windows 98 SE. I remember the fascination of seeing the likes of Program Manager being replaced with Explorer and its teal-colored default desktop, but none of it compared to the leap to Windows XP when we finally paid for an internet connection at home.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with Windows XP in Times Square during an undoubtedly expensive marketing campaign. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suddenly, MSN Messenger became my most-used program as our household set up proper profiles for each family member, all customized with our own icons and themes that were even better than everything I'd seen on "Microsoft Plus!". Indeed, Windows XP was my gateway to the internet, and it certainly made the PC feel like more than a simple word processor with games.

Still, I'm fully aware of what nostalgia does to me, and my rose-tinted glasses surely make Windows XP seem so much better simply because it arrived during my most formative years. Then again, I know many feel the same way, so I'm keeping my fingers crossed that October comes with a real celebration from Microsoft, so we can collectively look back and compare notes.

For now, I'm reminiscing about grouping up for games of Counter-Strike and Unreal Tournament via mIRC, between posting in opinionated threads on phpBB forums while diving into the fascinating world of Macromedia Flash animations. It might seem outdated and overrated now, but Windows XP was special to me, and I often miss reading Encarta instead of browsing Wikipedia.

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