My concept art of what the Xbox Handheld could look like.

My colleague Jez Corden exclusively broke the news that Microsoft is targeting 2027 for the release of its next-gen Xbox hardware. It seems the plan right now is for this to include an Xbox handheld in addition to an Xbox console that is "closer to Windows than ever before."

With this news on my mind and the fact that Microsoft is turning 50 this year, I waxed nostalgic thinking about the company's previous Windows releases, and it made me realize something.

I submit that Microsoft already has the solution for a perfect handheld operating system (OS); instead of looking toward the current Xbox console interface, the company should revisit the avant-garde tiled perfection of "Metro" styling found on Windows Phone and Windows 8.

Disclaimer Microsoft is also partnering with an OEM (like ASUS, Razer, Lenovo, MSI, etc) to release an Xbox-branded PC handheld codenamed " Project Kennan" later in 2025. The Xbox handheld discussed on this page is a different device that has a 2027 targeted release.

The Xbox handheld will be "closer to Windows" and that's a good thing

Mockup created by Rebecca Spear of what an Xbox-branded handheld could look like. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Over the course of the last few years, Microsoft's gaming and Xbox future has been called into question.

Some say the latest technologies and hurdles spell the end for consoles. The confusing "This is an Xbox" campaign was even interpreted by some as an admission of this.

But, it looks like Xbox is actually taking a hybrid step between console and PC, and this is exactly the kind of shift that could benefit the company if done well.

In Jez's Xbox handheld article, he mentions, "It seems that the next-gen Xbox consoles will be closer to Windows than ever before, reducing the amount of work developers have to commit to when porting from PC. I understand that they will continue to sport backwards compatibility with legacy Xbox games too..."

Xbox moving more toward Windows isn't something to be worried about, but rather the natural evolution of things that could make the Xbox experience more convenient for developers and users.

Perhaps this will make the Xbox handheld more upgradeable and customizable. More importantly, this shift keeps Xbox in the game.

After all, gaming tech has seen a major gaming handheld evolution in recent years, thanks to the pioneering efforts of the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

But now, there are plenty of portable PC handhelds in the form of ROG Ally, Legion Go, MSI Claw 8 AI+, and more, trying to claim their place as the king of the handhelds.

In other words, Microsoft has far more competition in the handheld space than it does in the console space, so it really needs to create a standout Xbox handheld to survive against rival companies.

I'm not too worried about the next-gen Xbox handheld's casing and grips, considering the Xbox Series X controller's weight, comfortable grips, and control layout make it one of the best gamepads on the market.

As long as Microsoft creates a handheld with a similar controller and casing layout like the mockup I made, we'll be set.

But, Microsoft really needs to nail the OS if it wants to ensure the next-gen Xbox handheld's success.

Windows 8 as a true SteamOS competitor

Lenovo Legion Go S — Powered by SteamOS provides a simplified interface compared to Windows 11 handhelds. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Those already in the handheld scene know that one of the biggest complaints for current Windows PC gaming handhelds is the whole "Windows" part.

After all, this OS was designed for laptops and desktops. Many people, understandably, find Windows 11 too cumbersome and overly complicated compared to the console-like, joystick-friendly simplicity of Steam Deck's SteamOS.

Now that SteamOS is coming to more hardware, Windows is going to see even more OS competition in the handheld space, starting with the Legion Go S — Powered by SteamOS, which will be released this May.

Windows could very well get left out of future handhelds if it doesn't adapt well, and that's where a Windows 8-like interface would be perfect.

Windows 8 offered a tiled layout that made it easy to access various apps, widgets, and programs. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The tiled layout of yore was rather divisive in its time, but is especially suited to modern touchscreens.

This interface easily allowed users to access their most-used apps, widgets, and programs without having to dive into folders or menus.

Imagine those tiles on an Xbox handheld. Maybe they're updated with a new look and are tailored to display your installed video games, gaming services, the Xbox app, Discord, your game screenshots, and more.

It's clean. It's simple. It's perfection.

What's more, this layout could be very conducive to joystick controls and touchscreen finger swipes, eliminating many of the frustrations people have with current Windows PC handhelds.

I'm getting excited just thinking about it.

A compelling Xbox handheld could greatly alter the future of Microsoft gaming

If Microsoft wants to succeed in the gaming handheld space, then it needs to create a competitive Xbox device that sees all PC gaming handhelds as competition, not just PlayStation.

Creating a hybrid PC/Xbox handheld that runs more like Windows than ever before is a great way to do this.

But we can't just get a rehash of Windows 11. We need a more tailored interface that is specifically designed for handheld touchscreens, and Windows 8 is the ideal place to look for inspiration.