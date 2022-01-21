Update Jan. 21: Activision Blizzard management has responded, stating that it is "carefully reviewing" the request for voluntary recognition.

Quality assurance developers at Raven Software, a studio acquired by Activision in 1997, have worked with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and the ABetterABK ABK Workers Alliance to form plans for the Game Workers Alliance (GWA) union. As reported by Polygon, the GWA represents the first time workers have formed a unit, with 78% of Raven Software's QA workers supporting the union according to a CWA representative.

Notably, several of Raven Software's QA developers have been on strike since December after Activision Blizzard denied 12 members of the QA team new contracts. According to a report from The Washington Post, the strike has no end date in sight, and the developers' demands have not been met.

In a news release, Raven Software QA tester Becka Aigner gave a statement: "Today, I am proud to join with a supermajority of my fellow workers to build our union, Game Workers Alliance (CWA). In the video game industry, specifically Raven QA, people are passionate about their jobs and the content they are creating. We want to make sure that the passion from these workers is accurately reflected in our workplace and the content we make. Our union is how our collective voices can be heard by leadership."