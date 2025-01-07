Microsoft wants you to use Bing so badly that it's using "deceptive tactics" to transform the search engine into an imitation of Google — Google responds

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed, "Google makes more money on Windows than all of Microsoft" due to its dominance in search and distribution. According to StatCounter's latest report, Google dominates the search landscape with a massive 89.74%, stacking miles ahead of Microsoft Bing's 3.97%.

During Google's antitrust hearing last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella indicated Google doesn't play fair with Bing, further citing that its exclusive deal with Apple negatively impacts Bing's growth and reach. But as it now seems, Microsoft is reportedly using deceptive tactics to grow its market share against Google in the search landscape.

Interestingly, if you attempt to use Bing to search for Google without signing in with your Microsoft account, you'll be directed to a page reminiscent of Google's layout. The Verge (via Windows Latest) notes this is a blatant attempt by Microsoft to keep users from switching to Google by altering Bing's appearance to match the dominant search engine's aesthetic for this specific query.

If you search Google with Bing, a suspiciously Google-like search box unfolds, with search results appearing further down the page. (Image credit: Kevin Okemwa | Windows Central)

Microsoft's makeshift Google search interface ships with features and designs you'd find while using Google, including a search bar and an image oddly similar to Google's Doodle. Windows Central attempted to replicate similar results, and everything per the reports shared seems to check out. Bing looks a lot like Google Search when you search for Google. However, it generates other queries, as you'd expect, suggesting the change could be by design.

It's worth noting that if you scroll down Google's Bing's search page, Google search results are at the bottom. Interestingly, the page features several tell-tale signs specific to Microsoft. If you're signed in using your Microsoft account, you'll get buttons including Copilot and deep search icons. When making the query via Bing, the revamped user interface initially hides the highlighted icons and the search results before they pop up at the top and bottom, though they can be easily overlooked.

In a post on X, Google's Chrome lead Parisa Tabriz commented that it represents a "new low" for Microsoft. It's worth noting that Google is currently under investigation in both the United States and European Union for abusing its market position to promote its own products. Glass houses and all that.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Microsoft spoofing the Google homepage is another tactic in its long history of tricks to confuse users & limit choice. New year; new low @Microsoft https://t.co/LKSNNKB7HyJanuary 6, 2025

Either way, this isn't Microsoft's first rodeo using deceptive tactics to gain a competitive advantage over Google. In August 2024, Microsoft used its Bing Wallpaper app to get Windows 11 users to switch to Bing as the "recommended browser settings" for fast and secure search results. Users who accepted the changes indicated that Microsoft's Bing extension was sideloaded to Google Chrome automatically.

Windows Central has contacted Google and Microsoft for a comment and will update this post with relevant information once it's available.