Bing is down, potentially affecting dozens of users (Update)
Microsoft's search engine is down for many.
What you need to know
- Bing appears to be down and is failing to load for many users.
- Reports of a Bing outage started spiking on DownDetector around 8 AM ET.
- While Bing holds a relatively small market share of search, millions of people use the search engine.
Recent updates
October 10, 1:29 PM ET: Bing appears to up and running as usual, though there have been reports of sporadic performance over the last day.
Microsoft's search engine, Bing, appears to be down for many users. Attempting to open the search engine shows an error message in some cases and fails to load results or the Bing website. Outage reports on Downdetector started spiking around 8 AM ET and increased dramatically around 10 AM ET.
Despite jokes about no one using Bing, including my headline, Bing is used by millions of people. Even a small percentage of search market share translates to millions of people. Statcounter shows Bing's market share at just above 11% for desktop search. Bing is essentially not a factor in market share on mobile devices.
This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.
