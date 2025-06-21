Microsoft is blocking Google Chrome in the name of family safety — but this time it actually makes sense

Some Google Chrome users cannot open the browser on Windows at the moment.

If you use Google Chrome, you may run into an issue that prevents the browser from opening on Windows. Earlier this month, Chrome users spotted a strange behavior that blocked the browser.

The issue appears to be related to Microsoft Family Safety, which is a set of tools that can be used to limit screen time and filter inappropriate content. It also includes tools for tracking members of your family and keeping up to date with a joint calendar.

But Microsoft Family Safety seems to be filtering more than inappropriate websites, it is blocking Chrome altogether.

"Our team has investigated these reports and determined the cause of this behavior," said Ellet T, a Chrome Community Manager. "For some users, Chrome is unable to run when Microsoft Family Safety is enabled."

The situation was also flagged on Reddit and covered by The Verge.

While I am usually one of the first to criticize Microsoft for pushing its Edge browser by using questionable tactics, I don't think the current situation surrounding parental controls is the same as Microsoft trying to trick people into using Bing.

As highlighted by Reddit user ericlaw, Microsoft Family Safety blocking third-party browsers is expected. If a parent or guardian is trying to limit time on the web or filter certain content by using Microsoft's tools, it's reasonable for non-Microsoft browsers to be blocked.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If a person could get around content restrictions by using Chrome or another browser, Microsoft Family Safety would be close to useless. Microsoft's site for the tool even says, "Other commonly used browsers will be blocked for this to work."

But a prompt is supposed to appear when a person using a child account clicks on Chrome or another browser, according to ericlaw. That box says, "Ask your parent for permission." An approved user can then grant permission for whatever app or content was trying to be accessed.

The absence of that dialog box is an issue, as the box is required to explain why Chrome is blocked.

I understand why Microsoft is not going to get the benefit of the doubt on this one. The tech giant has aggressively steered people away from Chrome and Google services in the past. Perhaps I'm just in a good mood and assuming the best of the situation.