Opera's gamer-focused web browser just picked up, you guessed it, some AI. Here's what it does.

What you need to know

Opera GX is a dedicated browser for gamers with neat features like network limiters and more.

It now ships with Aria, an AI assistant designed to improve gamers' browsing experience.

The AI assistant is "user-controlled," allowing gamers to establish more control over it.

The feature is already available for Mac and Windows users in over 180 countries, including the EU.

Most browsers are quickly jumping on the AI bandwagon, and so is Opera GX. A version of Opera browser that's specifically designed for gamers. And unlike most browsers, it ships with nifty features, including Network limiters, CPU, RAM, and more, that are in place to provide its users with a great gaming experience.

And now, Opera GX is infusing AI capabilities to enhance the browsing experience for gamers. Like its parent company, the dedicated gaming browser will now feature Aria, "a smart and powerful assistant designed to collaborate with you while navigating the digital world," which has already hit 1 million beta users.

Aside from helping users answer questions, write code, and even engage in banter, Opera has listed an array of features that Aria ships with to enhance the browsing experience in Opera GX further, as highlighted below:

Equipped with Opera's proprietary Composer architecture, Aria taps into the real-time pulse of the internet, providing up-to-the-minute results that can answer all of GX users’ questions.

Aria is all hooked up to Opera's AI Prompts feature that dropped earlier this year.

Unlike other browser AI solutions, Aria is a user-controlled experience.

It’s easily accessible with the push of a few quick buttons: simply press ctrl+/ (Win) or cmd+/ (Mac) to summon Aria's overlay.

In order to use Aria, users can enable “Early Bird” in settings and then enable “Aria Extension” and “Aria Command Line.”

The use of Aria in Opera GX is free and only requires a login to your Opera account.

Opera has indicated that Aria is a "user-controlled experience," allowing users more control. To opt into the experience, you can launch browser AI via the sidebar and log into your Opera account. You can sign up for free if you don't already have one.

The AI-powered experience is already available for Mac and Windows users in over 180 countries, including the EU. It's unclear if and when the experience will ship to Android and iOS users.