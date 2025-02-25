Google is killing uBlock Origin. Here are your options.

Microsoft Edge is one of many browsers that will stop supporting uBlock Origin in the near future.

Some Google Chrome users ran into a disappointing message today. According to several people on Reddit, uBlock Origin no longer works on Chrome. It's been known for a while that uBlock Origin and several other extensions would stop working on Chrome, but the deadline is finally affecting people.

The change that stops uBlock Origin and some other extensions from working is rolling out gradually, so you may be able to use uBlock Origin for a little longer on Chrome. But at some point in the near future, the extension will be turned off if you're using Google's browser. Several other browsers will also stop uBlock Origin from working.

What happened to uBlock Origin?

The reason uBlock Origin has stopped working on Chrome for many people is that Chrome has shifted to Manifest 3 for its extensions. That change started years ago and the process has been gradual because developers needed time to migrate extensions from Manifest V2 to Manifest V3.

Manifest V3 is an extension platform for Chrome that includes several improvements for security and privacy. Extensions built on Manifest V3 should also perform better. While there are many benefits to moving from Manifest V2 to Manifest V3, there are some downsides.

Perhaps the most notable change is that Manifest V3 limits the WebRequest API, which is essential for uBlock Origin. That API allows uBlock Origin to block certain content before that content loads.

Without WebRequest API support, uBlock Origin is unable to work.

Does uBlock Origin still work on Chrome?

The latest browser extension framework stops essential functionality of uBlock Origin, so companies like Mozilla have had to find ways to keep certain extensions working on Firefox. (Image credit: Future)

Chrome users will not be able to use uBlock Origin in the near future. In fact, many cannot use it already. The changes that effectively cut off uBlock Origin from working are rolling out gradually.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The safest bet for those who rely on uBlock Origin is to use Firefox. Mozilla, the makers of Firefox, will continue to support the WebRequest API even when using Manifest V3. That means uBlock Origins and other content blockers that rely on the WebRequest API will continue to work within Firefox.

Mozilla explains the situation in a blog post:

"Mozilla will maintain support for blocking WebRequest in MV3. To maximize compatibility with other browsers, we will also ship support for declarativeNetRequest. We will continue to work with content blockers and other key consumers of this API to identify current and future alternatives where appropriate. Content blocking is one of the most important use cases for extensions, and we are committed to ensuring that Firefox users have access to the best privacy tools available."

Mozilla appears to be the most committed to ensuring popular content blockers work. Other browsers are migrating to Manifest V3 and don't seem to have plans to support the WebRequest API.

Does uBlock Origin work on Microsoft Edge?

Microsoft Edge will also stop uBlock Origin from working at some point, though the timeline for the cutoff is not confirmed. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft Edge seems to be moving away from support for Manifest V2 extensions, though the exact timeline of Microsoft may differ from that of Google.

Microsoft stopped accepting Manifest V2 extensions in July 2022, but the chart with a timeline lists "TBD" for the next stages. Below is a copy of the table from that document:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Timeframe Microsoft Partner Center changes Microsoft Edge changes July 2022 (already in effect) Microsoft Partner Center will no longer accept new Manifest V2 extensions with visibility set as Hidden or Public. No change. TBD Microsoft Partner Center will no longer accept updates to existing Manifest V2 extensions. Developers can submit updates for migrating a V2 extension to V3. Microsoft Edge stops running Manifest V2 extensions. Enterprises can allow Manifest V2 extensions to run on Microsoft Edge, by using enterprise policies. TBD No change. Manifest V2 extensions will no longer function in Microsoft Edge, even with the use of enterprise policies.

At some point, Microsoft will stop Manifest V2 extensions from working within Edge. For an unspecified amount of time, enterprise customers will still be able to use Manifest V2 extensions. Eventually, all Manifest V2 extensions will stop working in Edge, even if you're an enterprise user.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has not shared dates on its timeline.

uBlock Origin alternatives

If you don't want to use Firefox, there are some alternatives to uBlock Origin. uBlock Origin Lite works with Manifest V3, but it lacks some of the granular controls of the original uBlock Origin. Despite the limits, the extension still holds a 4.5 out of 5 in the Chrome Web Store.

You can also use a different content blocker. There's no shortage of them these days, but you'll have varying degrees of control. AdGuard is highly reviewed by customers and received 4.5 out of 5 stars in TechRadar's AdGuard review. Many browsers, including Brave, Firefox, and Edge, feature built-in ad blockers as well.