One of Microsoft Edge's best-hidden features is about to get even better

What you need to know

Microsoft began testing a new option for Split Screen in Edge that lets you drag and drop a tab to open it alongside another webpage.

Split Screen is a relatively new feature for Edge that Microsoft continues to improve.

Drag and drop functionality for Split Screen was introduced in Edge Canary version 120.0.2159.0.

Microsoft recently added a new feature to its Edge browser that makes it easier to open a page side-by-side with another webpage. The addition of drag and drop support to Split Screen was spotted by user "HotCakeX," who posted about it and shared a video in Tech Community post. The option is available for Edge Canary testers now and could make its way to other versions of Edge in the near future.

At the moment, you need to click a button in the address bar of Edge to open a tab in Split Screen mode. That isn't difficult, but it also is as intuitive as it should be. The ability to drag and drop a tab into place is a bit smoother than clicking a button and choosing to open a current tab or a new page.

Split Screen is a relatively new feature for Edge in general, only making its way to the browser this year.

Microsoft began testing a vertical version of Split Screen last month. The number of websites that would look good split that way is likely small, but the option increases the versatility of Split Screen mode in Edge. Drag and drop support will likely be used by a wider audience, as it provides another way to move tabs around into split screens alongside each other.

To use drag and drop to open tabs in Split Screen mode, you need to run Edge version 120.0.2159.0 or newer.