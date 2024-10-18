ChatGPT plants its flag on Copilot’s front lawn — 5 months after OpenAI snubbed Windows 11 for Apple despite Microsoft's multi-billion dollar investment
ChatGPT finally ships to Windows, but OpenAI has buried its accessibility behind a $20 monthly subscription plan.
What you need to know
- OpenAI recently announced that it has started testing an early version of its ChatGPT desktop app on Windows.
- The Windows desktop app is currently limited to ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users, meaning you'll need a $20 monthly subscription to access the tool.
- The app works on Windows 10, but its capabilities are fairly limited. It doesn't support the Advanced Voice Mode feature and OpenAI's GPT Store.
Earlier this year, OpenAI oddly shipped its flagship AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, exclusively to Apple's macOS. The move was received with mixed emotions, considering Microsoft's multi-billion dollar investment and integration of the AI firm's technology across the tech giant's tech stack, including Windows 11.
While addressing the concerns in an interview, former OpenAI Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mira Murati indicated “We’re just prioritizing where our users are” when asked why there isn't a Windows version of ChatGPT. However, the firm highlighted its plans to ship ChatGPT to Windows later this year but didn't specify the timeframe.
Five months after shipping ChatGPT exclusively to macOS, OpenAI is finally delivering on its promise (via TechCrunch). Making the announcement late this week on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI has officially begun testing an early version of the Windows desktop app.
Today, ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users can start testing an early version of the Windows desktop app.Get faster access to ChatGPT on your PC with the Alt + Space shortcut.https://t.co/mv4ACwIhzA https://t.co/Ww6QvBfMnB pic.twitter.com/tkyodezZhvOctober 17, 2024
However, the new Windows experience is limited to ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users. You'll need a $20 subscription to any of the plans highlighted above to access the tool. Again, OpenAI plans to ship the full experience to all ChatGPT users later this year.
According to OpenAI:
“With the official ChatGPT desktop app, you can chat about files and photos. This app brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI, including access to OpenAI o1-preview, our newest and smartest model.”
Will ChatGPT work in Windows 10?
OpenAI's ChatGPT desktop app will work in Windows 10 though there'll be several critical compromises. For instance, it doesn't support the Advanced Voice Mode feature and OpenAI’s GPT Store. It's unclear if these features will eventually gain support.
As you may know, Microsoft is slated to cut support for Windows 10 in under one year on October 14, 2025. Windows 10 continues to dominate the worldwide desktop operating market share with a whopping 62.79%, though its successor (Windows 11) has shown steady growth from September's 23.64% to the current 33.37%.
Microsoft has been trying to get users to upgrade to its latest AI-powered operating system, including an aggressive campaign featuring multi-page popup ads.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.