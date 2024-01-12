OpenAI debuts a dedicated app store with millions of custom GPT bots alongside a new ChatGPT subscription tier for small teams

What you need to know

OpenAI's long-awaited GPT Store is up and running.

The GPT Store will provide users with a public platform to promote their custom GPT bots.

The company is working on a revenue-sharing program which is set to ship within this year's first quarter, to provide creators with compensation based on user engagement.

The GPT Store is limited to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users.

Moving on from last year's fiasco that led to the Sam Altman firing and rehiring, OpenAI recently announced that its long-awaited GPT Store is now open for business. Like the Microsoft Store, the GPT Store is a convenient and central location where users can share their custom chatbots.

OpenAI launched a GPT Builder Program last year in November, and according to the company, users have created approximately 3 million GPT bots. The GPT Store will feature a wide array of custom bots, including GPTs that fall under categories like DALL·E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle. The company also highlighted its plans to boost the discoverability of useful custom GPTs via the GPT Store.

The GPT Store will provide users with a public platform to open display and push the visibility of their creations and custom bots based on ChatGPT. Unfortunately, only ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users can make and use custom GPTs.

Moreover, the ChatGPT maker also announced its plans to initiate a revenue-sharing program for GPT creators. The platform will provide an avenue for creators to gain compensation for their inventions. It's worth noting that compensation will be primarily based on user engagement. This plan is expected to roll out and take effect within the first quarter of this year.

OpenAI already has an elaborate review system to ensure that all the GPT bots featured in its GPT Store align with its brand guidelines and usage policies. The company is also making the process of reporting GPT bots simpler.

What is ChatGPT Team?

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Alongside debuting the GPT Store, OpenAI also unveiled a new subscription plan dubbed ChatGPT Team. The plan is quite similar to existing plans since it also provides users exclusive access to DALL-E 3 technology, OpenAI's GPT-4 LLM, the Advanced Data Analysis feature, and more.

Users can leverage ChatGPT Team's capabilities to create their own custom GPT bots. OpenAI asserts security and privacy while using the plan, adding that the user's data won't be used to train its models.

The plan costs $25 a month per user when billed annually or $30 per user for monthly billing.