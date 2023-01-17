ChatGPT-written song called 'grotesque mockery of what it is to be human' by Nick Cave

What you need to know

Singer and songwriter Nick Cave recently spoke out against a song created by ChatGPT.

The artist called the creation a "grotesque mockery of what it is to be human" and "bullsh*t."

He added that ChatGPT "cannot create a genuine song."

Nick Cave has strong opinions about ChatGPT being used to replicate the style of his songs. The singer and songwriter shared a critical post about the technology on his personal blog. Among the many criticisms, Cave called the song generated with the chatbot a "grotesque mockery of what it is to be human" and "bullsh*t."

ChatGPT is a chatbot that can perform a variety of tasks, including generating text and other content. It can also be used to write code. The technology, which runs on Microsoft Azure, has drawn both praise and criticism since its launch.

Cave explained that he's been sent several songs by fans that were created by ChatGPT but that he does not share the same "enthusiasm" as those that have sent lyrics his way. The artist argued that AI will "forever be in its infancy" since it will always have room to improve.

"Travesty" was another word Cave used to describe the replication of his style. He emphasized that AI may eventually be able to create lyrics that are indistinguishable from those of a human artist but that will "always be a replication, a kind of burlesque."

Here is the first verse and the chorus of the song:

"In the depths of the night, I hear a call

A voice that echoes, through the hall

It’s a siren’s song, that pulls me in

Takes me to a place, where I can’t begin

I am the sinner, I am the saint

I am the darkness, I am the light

I am the hunter, I am the prey

I am the devil, I am the savior"

While the lyrics may seem similar to those that would be written by a person, Cave feels they cannot compare. He argued that songs "arise out of suffering, by which I mean they are predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation." He added a tongue-in-cheek comment that algorithms don't feel.

Cave did agree about one line in the song, though it was not in the form of a compliment. The song states "I’ve got the fire of hell in my eyes." Cave explained that he's "got the fire of hell in my eyes – and it’s ChatGPT."