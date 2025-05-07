"It doesn't matter if you are a programmer, designer, product manager, data scientist, lawyer, customer support, salesperson or a finance person - AI is coming for you."

Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman shared a lengthy company memo to the employees at his company while highlighting the potential impact of AI in the job market.

With the rapid prevalence and adoption of generative AI, the executive indicated that easy tasks will no longer exist and that hard tasks will, instead, evolve into the new easy tasks. Interestingly, he added that tasks previously considered to be impossible will become the new hard, all thanks to artificial intelligence.

Before it gets out somewhere else, this is an email I sent yesterday morning to my team. It applies equally to the freelance community pic.twitter.com/eLnFlJE9CZApril 8, 2025

"Are we all doomed?" Kaufman rhetorically asks. He indicated that this wasn't necessarily the case for everyone. However, those unable to accept the new reality are unfortunately doomed.

In preparation for an AI-infused world, the executive recommends studying and mastering the latest artificial intelligence trends in your field of expertise. He also recommended developing an interest in prompt engineering since "Google is dead" as LLMs and GenAI become more popular. "If you're not using them as experts, your value will decrease before you know what hit you," Kaufman added.

Fiverr's CEO sentiments are shared by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who indicated that coding might be dead in the water with the prevalence of AI. Instead, he recommends seeking an alternative career path in biology, manufacturing, or farming.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicts AI will replace humans for most things. However, he indicated that biologists, energy experts, and coders will survive the AI revolution because the fields are too complex to fully automate using AI.