Maybe these two cool new Microsoft Paint features could help you be the next Picasso

The Microsoft Paint app just got a new update with two new features.

The update brings a new brush slider and a new tile to the Layers panel for a better drawing experience with more customization options.

These features are only available for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels.

Microsoft Paint received a significant update in November of last year. It shipped with OpenAI's DALL-E 3 technology and a new Cocreator tool that lets users transform ideas into digital art by describing what they'd like to create.

And as it now seems, the company is looking to unpack even more tools and neat features onto the app via a new update, according to a spot by PhantomOfEarth on X (formerly Twitter).

New Paint app update for WIP Canary/Dev (11.2402.20.0) with some new features:- A new brush size slider on the left- Layers panel update with a new tile letting you customize the background (change color/hide it)

Right off the bat, Microsoft Paint version 11.2402.20.0 ships with a new brush slider on the left. As you might have guessed, the feature makes the brush strokes wider and dense.

Next, a new tile is added to the Layers panel on the right. The new tile allows you to customize the background of your creation with a wide array of colors.

It's worth noting that these new features are limited to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels. As such, it's possible that Microsoft may or may not ship these features to general availability, as is often the case with most features being tested in the development channels.

Still, it's nice to see Microsoft showing some love for its in-box Windows apps like Sticky Notes and Microsoft Paint, which hadn't received any significant updates for what might have seemed like an eternity.