One of the best PowerToys features just got even better — and it puts Windows Search to shame

PowerToys has a growing list of utilities that are useful for both power users and casual computing.

PowerToys, one of the best Windows apps, just got another update. The free app includes several utilities aimed at power users, but it also has quite a few features I would recommend to everyday, casual PC users.

The latest update brings PowerToys to version 0.92. It improves the performance of Command Palette, adds new customization options to Color Picker, and improves the rendering of File Explorer add-ons.

The GitHub page for PowerToys lists the highlights of the latest update:

PowerToys settings now has a toggle for the system tray icon, giving users control over its visibility based on personal preference. Thanks @BLM16 !

! Command Palette now has Ahead-of-Time ( AOT ) compatibility for all first-party extensions, improved extensibility, and core UX fixes, resulting in better performance and stability across commands.

) compatibility for all first-party extensions, improved extensibility, and core UX fixes, resulting in better performance and stability across commands. Color Picker now has customizable mouse button actions, enabling more personalized workflows by assigning functions to left, right, and middle clicks. Thanks @PesBandi !

! Bug Report Tool now has a faster and clearer reporting process, with progress indicators, improved compression, auto-cleanup of old trace logs, and inclusion of MSIX installer logs for more efficient diagnostics.

File Explorer add-ons now have improved rendering stability, resolving issues with PDF previews, blank thumbnails, and text file crashes during file browsing.

PowerToys is a versatile app used by many members of the Windows Central team. It has dozens of utilities you can enable or disable through the app's dashboard.

I'm more of a casual PC user, but I still use PowerToys for Image Resizer and PowerRename regularly.

One of the many great things about PowerToys is that you can use just a single utility within the app or go full power user and use a bunch of them. Our Mauro Huculak has a guide on 3 secret PowerToys you may not know about, and I recommend that piece as a starting point for new PowerToys users.

PowerToys version 0.92 includes several improvements to Command Palette. That utility was built as an evolution to PowerToys Run. Command Palette supports searching for installed apps, shell commands, and files. It can also be used for WinGet package installation.

Command Palette should perform better and be more stable following the latest update. The development team of PowerToys shared the full change log for PowerToys version 0.92.

PowerToys 0.92: New features

Color Picker

Added mouse button actions so you can choose what left, right, or middle click does. Thanks @PesBandi !

Crop & Lock

Aligned window styling with current Windows theme for a cleaner look. Thanks @sadirano !

Command Palette

Enhanced performance by resolving a regression in page loading.

Applied consistent hotkey handling across all Command Palette commands for a smoother user experience.

Improved graceful closing of Command Palette. Thanks @davidegiacometti !

! Fixed consistency issue for extensions' alias with "Direct" setting and enabled localization for "Direct" and "Indirect" for better user understanding. Thanks @davidegiacometti !

! Improved visual clarity by styling critical context items correctly.

Automatically focused the field when only one is present on the content page.

Improved stability and efficiency when loading file icons in SDK ThumbnailHelper.cs by removing unnecessary operations. Thanks @OldUser101 !

! Enhanced details view with commands implementation. (See Extension sample )

Command Palette extensions

Added "Copy Path" command to App search results for convenience. Thanks @PesBandi !

! Improved Calculator input experience by ignoring leading equal signs. Thanks @PesBandi !

! Corrected input handling in the Calculator extension to avoid showing errors for input with only leading whitespace.

Improved New Extension wizard by validating names to prevent namespace errors.

Ensured consistent context items display for the Run extension between fallback and top-level results.

Fixed missing Time & Date commands in fallback results. Thanks @htcfreek !

! Fixed outdated results in the Time & Date extension. Thanks @htcfreek !

! Fixed an issue where Web Search always opened Microsoft Edge instead of the user's default browser on Windows 11 24H2 and later. Thanks @RuggMatt !

! Improved ordering of Windows Settings extension search results from alphabetical to relevance-based for quicker access.

Added "Restart Windows Explorer" command to the Windows System Commands provider for gracefully terminate and relaunch explorer.exe. Thanks @jiripolasek !

Command Palette Ahead-of-Time (AOT) readiness

We’ve made foundational changes to prepare the Command Palette for future Ahead-of-Time (AOT) publishing. This includes replacing the calculator library with ExprTk, improving COM object handling, refining Win32 interop, and correcting trimming behavior—all to ensure compatibility, performance, and reliability under AOT constraints. All first-party extensions are now AOT-compatible. These improvements lay the groundwork for publishing Command Palette as an AOT application in the next release.

Special thanks to @Sergio0694 for guidance on making COM APIs AOT-compatible, @jtschuster for fixing COM object handling, @ArashPartow from ExprTk for integration suggestions, and @tian-lt from the Windows Calculator team for valuable suggestion throughout the migration journey and review.

for guidance on making COM APIs AOT-compatible, for fixing COM object handling, from ExprTk for integration suggestions, and from the Windows Calculator team for valuable suggestion throughout the migration journey and review. As part of the upcoming release, we’re also enabling AOT compatibility for key dependencies, including markdown rendering, Adaptive Cards, internal logging and telemetry library, and the core Command Palette UX.

FancyZones

Fixed DPI-scaling issues to ensure FancyZones Editor displays crisply on high-resolution monitors. Thanks @HO-COOH ! This inspired us a broader review across other PowerToys modules, leading to DPI display optimizations in Awake, Color Picker, PowerAccent, and more.

File Explorer add-ons

Fixed potential failures in PDF previewer and thumbnail generation, improving reliability when browsing PDF files. Thanks @mohiuddin-khan-shiam !

! Prevented Monaco Preview Handler crash when opening UTF-8-BOM text files.

Hosts File Editor

Added an in-app “Learn more” link to warning dialogs for quick guidance. Thanks @PesBandi !

Mouse Without Borders

Fixed firewall rule so MWB now accepts connections from IPs outside your local subnet.

Cleaned legacy logs to reduce disk usage and noise.

Peek

Updated QOI reader so 3-channel QOI images preview correctly in Peek and File Explorer. Thanks @mbartlett21 !

! Added codec detection with a clear warning when a video can’t be previewed, along with a link to the Microsoft Store to download the required codec.

PowerRename

Added support for $YY-$MM-$DD in ModificationTime and AccessTime to enable flexible date-based renaming.

PowerToys Run

Suppressed error UI for known WPF-related crashes to reduce user confusion, while retaining diagnostic logging for analysis. This targets COMException 0xD0000701 and 0x80263001 caused by temporary DWM unavailability.

Registry Preview

Added "Extended data preview" via magnifier icon and context menu in the Data Grid, enabled easier inspection of complex registry types like REG_BINARY, REG_EXPAND_SZ, and REG_MULTI_SZ, etc. Thanks @htcfreek !

! Improved file-saving experience in Registry Preview by aligning with Notepad-like behavior, enhancing user prompts, error handling, and preventing crashes during unsaved or interrupted actions. Thanks @htcfreek !

Settings

Added an option to hide or show the PowerToys system tray icon. Thanks @BLM16 !

! Improved settings to show progress while a bug report package is being generated.

Workspaces

Stored Workspaces icons in user AppData to ensure profile portability and prevent loss during temporary folder cleanup.

Enabled capture and launch of PWAs on non-default Edge or Chrome profiles, ensuring consistent behavior during creation and execution.

Documentation

Added SpeedTest and Dictionary Definition to the third-party plugins documentation for PowerToys Run. Thanks @ruslanlap !

! Corrected sample links and typo in Command Palette documentation. Thanks @daverayment and @roycewilliams !

Development

Updated .NET libraries to 9.0.6 for performance and security. Thanks @snickler !

! Updated WinAppSDK to 1.7.2 for better stability and Windows support.

Introduced a one-step local build script that generates a signed installer, enhancing developer productivity.

Generated portable PDBs so cross-platform debuggers can read symbol files, improving debugging experience in VSCode and other tools.

Simplified WinGet configuration files by using the Microsoft.Windows.Settings module to enable Developer Mode. Thanks @mdanish-kh !

module to enable Developer Mode. Thanks ! Adjusted build scripts for the latest Az.Accounts module to keep CI green.

Streamlined release pipeline by removing hard-coded telemetry version numbers, and unified Command Palette versioning with Windows Terminal's versioning method for consistent updates.

Enhanced the build validation step to show detailed differences between NOTICE.md and actual package dependencies and versions.

Improved spell-checking accuracy across the repo. Thanks @rovercoder !

! Upgraded CI to TouchdownBuild v5 for faster pipelines.

Added context comments to Resources.resw to help translators.

Expanded fuzz testing coverage to include FancyZones.

Integrated all unit tests into the CI pipeline, increasing from ~3,000 to ~5,000 tests.

Enabled daily UI test automation on the main branch, now covering over 370 UI tests for end-to-end validation.

Newly added unit tests for WorkspacesLib to improve reliability and maintainability.

General

Updated bug report compression library (cziplib 0.3.3) for faster and more reliable package creation. Thanks @Chubercik !

! Included App Installer (“AppX Deployment Server”) event logs in bug reports for more thorough diagnostics.

How to download PowerToys

PowerToys is a free app that you can download through either the Microsoft Store or the app's release page on GitHub.