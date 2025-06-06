The Microsoft Store is almost unrecognizable when compared to its initial version, and that's a good thing.

The Microsoft Store has another wave of changes on the way that will help you find relevant apps. The updated store will feature a personalized homepage, faster search, and integrate with Copilot to help you learn about apps.

The Microsoft Store will also integrate with Windows, allowing you to search for apps through Windows search and find relevant applications.

The Microsoft Store now shows a personalized homepage with relevant apps for you. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Here's a quick rundown of the changes on the way to the Microsoft Store:

Personalized homepage with recommendations based on your preferences.

Rearchitected search that factors in app updates and ratings.

Copilot within the Microsoft Store to answer questions about apps and perform comparisons.

A "Discover More" section that shows content you may be interested in.

Product page badges that indicate which apps have AI features or that are optimized for Copilot+ PCs.

Soon, Windows search will be able to show apps and games that you can install through the Microsoft Store. Microsoft is also testing app suggestions for opening specific types of files.

According to the tech giant, the Microsoft Store now launches two times faster than it did six months ago. Reliability and speed within the store have also improved in that time.

Improving the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store has received a lot of criticism over the years, including my own jabs. But it's clear the tech giant has made improving the Microsoft Store a priority.

Microsoft announced over 150 changes to the Microsoft Store earlier this year. Those improvements range from a better process for updates to a section of the store for themes.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many of the upgrades to the Microsoft Store are the result of user feedback.

"The Microsoft Store on Windows is used by over 250 million users each month – and we take the responsibility we have to you, our customers, seriously," said Giorgio Sardo, Vice President of the Microsoft Store. "We use the feedback you send to ensure we’re focusing on the most important things our customers care about."

The direction of the Microsoft Store changed for the better when Microsoft hired well-known developer Rudy Huyn to be principal lead architect of the Microsoft Store in 2019.

The current Microsoft Store is vastly improved when compared to the experience years ago. Microsoft struggled to convert big-name developers to embrace the Microsoft Store for a long time, but things have improved steadily.

The latest wave of updates is relatively small, but builds on years of significant upgrades to the Microsoft Store. I just wish the current store shipped years ago.