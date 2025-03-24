Two of my least favorite things about the Microsoft Store are about to get fixed
Microsoft is making over 150 changes to the Microsoft Store based on user feedback.
Microsoft developers have been hard at work monitoring social media to receive feedback about the Microsoft Store. Rudy Huyn, principal lead architect of the Microsoft Store, took to X to share some of the changes made following feedback.
In total, Microsoft has made over 150 client-side changes, according to Huyn.
When Microsoft announced the end of its free wallpapers and themes website, I complained about how themes were organized in the Microsoft Store. It seems I was not alone, since Microsoft has created a brand-new page for browsing themes.
Other changes include downloads now appearing separately from the My Library section of the Microsoft Store.
Gamers also received some love, as it's now possible to select game components before installing a game.
Downloading specific components was a nightmare when I compared the Microsoft Store to Steam. I'm happy to see some changes to improve the experience.
New server modules, a new spotlight for home pages, and an AI Hub for Copilot+ PCs round out an impressive list of changes from Microsoft.
Huyn promised in his final post that more changes are coming.
The changes appear to be rolling out gradually, so you may not see them right away.
Since threaded posts from X can be a bit difficult to navigate, here is what Huyn had to say about the improvements to the Microsoft Store:
- We closely follow your tweets and posts about the Microsoft Store and use your feedback to shape our plans for each sprint. In our latest release, we implemented over 150 client-side changes.
- We heard your feedback about themes and the need for easier browsing. We've created a brand-new page to help you find the themes you love with ease!
- Some of you shared feedback about the header of our product pages, especially when no trailers were available. We listened and made significant improvements, here is a before/after.
- We also heard your feedback about updating your applications and have made some important changes. Downloads are now separate from My Library and will now allow you to update unpackaged applications!
- You mentioned that you wanted the ability to select game components before installing a game, and this is now possible!
- We have built/[improved] several new modules, including a beautiful new spotlight for home pages.
- We made the experience even better on Copilot+ PC with a new exclusive AI Hub showcasing all the latest AI features available for these computers.
- And way more:
- We have made significant improvements to launch and navigation performance.
- Enjoy access to the full Game Pass catalog, including games available through other launchers (http://Battle.net, Riot, etc.)
- We’re launching our partnership with Tencent in China, bringing you thousands of new apps and games!
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
