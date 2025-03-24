Themes within the Microsoft Store will soon be organized within their own section, which should be a vast improvement to the current layout.

Microsoft developers have been hard at work monitoring social media to receive feedback about the Microsoft Store. Rudy Huyn, principal lead architect of the Microsoft Store, took to X to share some of the changes made following feedback.

In total, Microsoft has made over 150 client-side changes, according to Huyn.

When Microsoft announced the end of its free wallpapers and themes website, I complained about how themes were organized in the Microsoft Store. It seems I was not alone, since Microsoft has created a brand-new page for browsing themes.

Other changes include downloads now appearing separately from the My Library section of the Microsoft Store.

Gamers also received some love, as it's now possible to select game components before installing a game.

Downloading specific components was a nightmare when I compared the Microsoft Store to Steam. I'm happy to see some changes to improve the experience.

New server modules, a new spotlight for home pages, and an AI Hub for Copilot+ PCs round out an impressive list of changes from Microsoft.

Huyn promised in his final post that more changes are coming.

The changes appear to be rolling out gradually, so you may not see them right away.

Since threaded posts from X can be a bit difficult to navigate, here is what Huyn had to say about the improvements to the Microsoft Store: